Modi says people ready to uproot Rajasthan Cong govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the Congress, saying that the party has turned the “land of heros and heroines into quagmire of misery and infamy”. He also mentioned that the people of the state are ready to “uproot” Congress government and the state will “get a big boost” from BJP’s campaign in the state.

In a message on X, PM wrote: “The way the present Congress rule has turned Rajasthan, the land of heroes and heroines, into a quagmire of misery and infamy, the people want to get rid of it soon. The resolution taken by the people to uproot the misrule of the state is going to get a big boost from this campaign of the BJP.”

बेटियों के मान में चलो, गरीबों के उत्थान में चलो,दलित सम्मान में चलो,किसान का दर्द भी सुनो,हुंकार भरो…कांग्रेस के मौजूदा शासन ने जिस प्रकार वीर-वीरांगनाओं की भूमि राजस्थान को बदहाली और बदनामी का दलदल बनाकर रख दिया है, जनता-जनार्दन उससे जल्द छुटकारा चाहती है। राज्य के… https://t.co/wI5sIMo06F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 31, 2023

The BJP announced a “gherao” of the Rajasthan government secretariat on Tuesday to protest against the alleged corruption, atrocities against women, crumbling law and order and unemployment under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led administration.

The protest is part of the BJP’s “nahi sahega Rajasthan” (Rajasthan will not tolerate) campaign in the run-up to the assembly polls expected to be held in November-December in the state where the Congress is in power.

Rajasthan BJP MPs Kirodi Lal Meena, Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria and Bhagirath Choudhary joined the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh at a press conference on Monday to lash out at the state government.

With inputs from News18