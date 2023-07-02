logo

Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region – "Happy Today And Old Days" Carnival Launch Ceremony

Celebrate the 26th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region – “Happy Today And Old Days” Carnival Launch Ceremony

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 June 2023 – To celebrate the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People’s Republic of China, the Kowloon East Association launched a carnival on June 29 with the theme “Happy Today And Old Days” Carnival at Lok Fu Place. The event is sponsored by the Wong Tai Sin district of Home Affairs Department. The Kowloon East Association was founded in 1991, and places a special focus on youth development.
Caption

Wong Tai Sin District is immersed in traditional Chinese culture. Apart from the revered and longstanding Wong Tai Sin Temple, the mind-cleansing Chi Lin Nunnery and Nan Lian Garden are also located in this district. Moreover, Wong Tai Sin Cultural Garden exemplifies a Chinese culture-themed garden with a unique blend of Chinese and Western characteristics. Every brick and block of the historic buildings in our district connects tradition with modernity and narrates stories with profound cultural background.

The event features a range of innovative and entertaining activities, including interactive elements that incorporate new technologies, exhibitions of space-related creative works, and nostalgic experiences that evoke unique memories of Hong Kong. These immersive and distinctive celebrations of the return will provide visitors with a memorable and exciting carnival experience. Additionally, there will be opportunities for visitors to participate in “check-in” culture and engage with social media platforms.

The details of the carnival:
Carnival date: 29 June to 3 July, 2023
Event location: Zone A, 1/F, Lok Fu Place (outside Food Square)
What you can see: A special punch point, photo exhibition, old Hong Kong style snacks and aerospace items.

