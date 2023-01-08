ChainUp Group announces appointment of Deputy Chief Executive Officer cum Chief Operating Officer to accelerate business growth

SINGAPORE – News Direct – 3 January 2023 – Global blockchain technology solutions providerannounced today the appointment ofas its Deputy Chief Executive Officer cum Chief Operating Officer, effective 3 January 2023, as part of the company’s business growth plan. In this role, Ms. Tan will work closely with the executive team to lead various key operations within the organization.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Tan was the CEO (International) of OneConnect Financial Technology, an associate company of Ping An Group providing technology-as-a-service for financial institutions. In her role, she was responsible for expanding OneConnect’s fintech solutions outside of China.

A Singaporean technologist veteran, Ms. Tan has over 25 years of experience driving sales and business strategies in both MNCs and start-ups. She is also the Chairwoman of Blockchain Association Singapore.

Mr. Ooi Sang Kuang, Chairman of the Board of ChainUp Group commented, “We are delighted to welcome Bin Ru into the ChainUp Group. She will strengthen the management team, reinforce our governance framework, provide strategic guidance to ChainUp’s business strategy and strengthen overall risk management. Bin Ru’s broad experience and success in leading teams in the technology and fintech sectors will catalyze ChainUp’s next phase of growth as a key technology provider for various blockchain related solutions and applications.”

Mr. Sailor Zhong, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of ChainUp Group commented, “As we enter into our next phase of growth, we are pleased to have Bin Ru onboard with us. I believe that with her remarkable experience and strong business acumen, she will be a great addition to the management team as we scale up our business in Singapore and beyond.”

Ms. Tan Bin Ru, Deputy Chief Executive Officer cum Chief Operating Officer of ChainUp Group commented, “The potential of blockchain technology is tremendous. I am impressed with what ChainUp had achieved over the past five years and excited to join the family. There are immense opportunities for regulated financial institutions to embrace Web3 and its connected ecosystem to expand its reach beyond traditional touchpoints and platforms.”

About ChainUp Group

Founded in 2017, ChainUp is a leading end-to-end blockchain technology solutions provider covering infrastructure development and ecosystem support. Built on the mission to empower businesses through blockchain technology, ChainUp’s innovative and all-around compliant solutions include digital asset exchange systems, NFT trading systems, wallet solutions, liquidity solutions, and digital assets custody and management. Headquartered in Singapore and with offices around the world, the company has served more than 1,000 clients in 30 countries, reaching over 60 million end-users.

For more information, please visit: www.chainup.com.