Chairman Chen Zhi and Prince Holding Group Receive Top Honors at Global Brands Awards

Chairman Chen Zhi Receives Visionary Leader Award; Group Distinguished as Leading Real Estate Developer

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 9 October 2023 – Prince Holding Group, one of Cambodia’s fastest-growing and largest business groups, is honored to announce its dual recognitions at the Global Brands Awards. Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi received the Visionary Leader Award, acknowledging his astute leadership. Simultaneously, the Group was named the Leading Real Estate Developer, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in the Cambodian market.

Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi received the Visionary Leader Award, acknowledging his astute leadership and reflecting his faith in Cambodia’s potential.

Under Chen Zhi’s leadership, Prince Holding Group has grown from strength to strength in Cambodia over the last decade. Boasting a diverse portfolio that includes real estate development, financial services, and consumer services, the Group has strategically invested over $2 billion in various Cambodian initiatives in recent years.

In addition to his commercial pursuits, Chen Zhi established the Prince Foundation, Prince Holding Group’s philanthropic arm. The Foundation is dedicated to education, youth empowerment, healthcare, and community engagement, having invested more than US$16 million over the last five years, benefiting over 1 million Cambodians.

Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, commented, “Receiving these two awards is a significant acknowledgment of our dedication and hard work. The Visionary Leader Award particularly reflects Chairman Chen Zhi’s faith in Cambodia’s potential and his unwavering commitment to fortifying the country’s socio-economic base.”

Furthermore, Prince Holding Group spearheads the Bay of Lights project, an ambitious 934-hectare township in Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With an estimated investment of US$16 billion, this groundbreaking project not only seeks to revitalize the province but also aligns with Cambodia’s goal of being an upper middle-income country by 2030, showcasing the group’s dedication to sustainable progress.

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Belt Road Capital Management, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.