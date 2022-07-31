‘Chen Zhi Scholarship’ flagship programme of Prince Foundation, bags the prestigious Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA)

Students during Chen Zhi Scholarship’s Final Interview.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 28 July 2022 – For the second year in a row, social empowerment continues to be at the heart of Prince Foundation when it bags theorganized by Enterprise Asia, a non-governmental organization that recognizes entrepreneurship across the region.

Awarded in the Social Empowerment Category through its flagship scholarship programme – the ‘Chen Zhi Scholarship‘ initiative, the achievement reflected Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group’s ongoing efforts in bolstering human capital in Cambodia.

Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, and H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Cambodia’s Minister of Education Youth and Sports during MoU signing ceremony.

Key Facts on the Chen Zhi Scholarship:

1. Total investment of US$2 million for 400 eligible students across seven years.

2. Covers full tuition fees, monthly stipends, internship, and employment opportunities.

3. Awarded 100 scholars this year, selected from 1,500 applicants.

With a keen focus on education and youth development, the Chen Zhi Scholarship is the key initiative among numerous projects by Prince Holding Group to support capacity building through education.

According to Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group, the scholarship programme is part of the Group’s vision of advancing the Kingdom’s human capital capabilities through public-private partnerships.

“The inception of the Chen Zhi scholarship comes about due to our Chairman’s belief in the power of education to elevate and empower communities. We are honored and humbled that our CSR initiatives continue to receive recognition as we play our part towards building a better future for Cambodia,” said Gabriel Tan.

Prince Foundation is committed to three pillars: Education and Youth Empowerment, Healthcare, and Community Engagement. Over six years, the Foundation has donated over US$14 million, benefitting the lives of more than half a million Cambodians.

Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. Prince Holding Group is developing an almost 1000-hectare township project in the Ream coastline of Sihanoukville that will be one of Cambodia’s leading sustainable real estate developments, aiming to secure close to $16 billion in total investment for the region.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods following the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia”.

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia’s youths, build resilience in communities and contributes to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation’s flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 500,000 people, with donations exceeding US$14 million.