India
Chidambaram attacks govt's anti-minority policy
India
Chidambaram attacks govt’s anti-minority policy

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the Centre for discontinuing the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, alleging that the government is on an “overdrive” to make life more difficult for students from minority communities.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha earlier this week, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani had said, “As the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) Scheme overlaps with various fellowship schemes for higher education, the government has decided to discontinue the MANF Scheme from 2022-23.”

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, “The government’s excuse for scrapping the Maulana Azad National Fellowship and the subsidy for education loans to study abroad to minority students is grossly irrational and arbitrary.”

Even admitting that there are “overlapping” schemes, is the fellowship and subsidy to minority students the only schemes that overlap with another scheme, the former Union finance minister asked.

“MGNREGA overlaps PM KISAN. Old age pension overlaps MGNREGA in the case of old workers. There are dozens of such overlapping schemes,” Chidambaram said.

With inputs from News18

