UAE Climbs to 16th Spot in Global Government Support Rankings

The United Arab Emirates has reached a significant milestone, securing the 16th position globally in the 2025 Government Support Index, as outlined in the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook. This index evaluates how effectively governments foster the conditions needed for businesses to thrive, measuring factors such as infrastructure, regulatory environment, and public sector efficiency.

With this advancement, the UAE solidifies its standing as a global leader in creating a conducive business climate. The report highlights the nation’s progressive policies, particularly in the realms of economic diversification, digital transformation, and innovation. These factors are pivotal in shaping the UAE’s competitive edge, both regionally and globally.

The UAE’s improved ranking reflects a broader strategic push to maintain its position as a global economic powerhouse. Efforts in enhancing the ease of doing business, supporting entrepreneurship, and encouraging foreign investment have played a crucial role in this progress. The country has also been aggressive in integrating new technologies and creating smart city initiatives, which are integral to its long-term vision of sustainability and innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD’s Government Support Index takes into account various indicators, including the effectiveness of public policies, access to infrastructure, and the responsiveness of government to economic shifts. UAE’s strengths in these areas are well-recognised, particularly its ability to quickly adapt to emerging challenges and its proactive stance on fostering international trade relations.

Economic diversification remains a core strategy for the UAE government. Moving away from a reliance on oil revenues, the country has invested heavily in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy. Key initiatives like the “UAE Vision 2021” and “National Innovation Strategy” underscore its commitment to developing a knowledge-based economy. This shift is aligned with broader global trends, where sustainable growth and innovation are at the forefront of business agendas.

Public sector efficiency, another strong factor contributing to the UAE’s high ranking, has been bolstered by continuous improvements in governance. The government’s digital transformation efforts have made services more accessible and streamlined, further enhancing the ease of doing business. Transparency, digitisation, and investment in smart technologies have streamlined bureaucracy, contributing to a more agile public sector that can respond rapidly to changing economic and societal needs.

The ranking is also a testament to the UAE’s strategic investment in infrastructure. The country’s expansive network of roads, ports, and airports plays a pivotal role in facilitating global trade. Additionally, the UAE’s robust financial infrastructure, bolstered by entities such as the Dubai International Financial Centre and Abu Dhabi Global Market, continues to attract international business operations and investors.

An important aspect of the UAE’s success is its commitment to creating an environment conducive to startups and innovation. The rise of Dubai as a global tech hub is indicative of this commitment, with numerous initiatives and incentives in place to support entrepreneurs, tech startups, and small and medium-sized enterprises. Notably, government-backed incubators and accelerator programmes have provided critical support to nascent businesses in various sectors.

Further progress is anticipated in the coming years as the UAE continues to focus on improving its regulatory frameworks and enhancing workforce capabilities. The government has shown a clear focus on upskilling its population, preparing the workforce for the future needs of a rapidly evolving global economy. The UAE’s investment in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and space exploration is set to open up new frontiers in innovation.