China’s High-end Manufacturing Products from Electromechanical Field Show up in Singapore

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 March 2023 – From March 22 to 24, China’s Machinery & Electronics Show in Singapore (CMESS 2023), together with the First International Industrial Cooperation Conference jointly hosted by China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) and Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI) will be launched in Hall D &E, B2, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

A number of central state-owned enterprises and leading private sectors from China are coming to Singapore with their high-end manufacturing products from electromechanical industry this time, so as to open new opportunities for win-win cooperation with international enterprises from the globe.

About CMESS 2023 Exhibition area: 8000m² Exhibitors: 133 Branding Companies Audience: 5000 to 6000 persons Media: 50 Exhibits Infrastructure: comprehensive solutions of infrastructure. Home appliances and Innovative products: home appliances and consumer electronics industry, Internet of things, video and audio entertainment, cooking and delicacy, intelligent security, health and other smart home scenes, from “smart home” to “smart community” to “smart city” in the full scene smart life application scheme in the future. Electric power & New energy: PV and other new energy power generation technology and equipment, power transmission and distribution and control equipment, intelligent technology and application of electric power, etc. Industrial machinery: machine tools, agricultural and food machinery, etc. Spotlights High-profile exhibition combined with series of forums topic on international industrial cooperation, accompanied with showcases of fruitful technical achievement. Industrial leaders combined with SMEs, jointly shape the international brand image featuring with “Intelligent Manufacturing in China”. Supported by China’s provincial government from Beijing, Shandong, Guizhou, Fujian, Henan and other official sectors, industrial cluster effect can be enlarged.

The list of exhibitors from China（Partially Only） China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) China Communications Construction Company Limited China National Chemical Engineering Group Corporation Limited Power Construction Corporation Of China（POWER CHINA) Haier Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd. JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (LONGi) Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co., Ltd. Gacia Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Industrial Investment Holdings Group Lingdu (Guangdong) Intelligent Technology Development Co., Ltd.

