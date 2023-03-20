Thailand’s SEAC Eyes Bold Expansion in the ASEAN SMART Learning Market

SEAC is expanding its SMART learning solutions across the ASEAN region.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 20 March 2023 – SEAC, a leading corporate and lifelong education innovator, is shaking up the Thai and ASEAN education market with significant investment to expand its SMART learning solutions across the ASEAN region. The world is rapidly moving forward, and current learning methods fail to keep pace; SEAC is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for more effective technology-supported education design and delivery.

SEAC has been developing and testing a range of seamless and cost-effective SMART learning experiences that will bridge learning gaps in the region. James Engel, SEAC Chief Learning Architect, said: “These ‘smarter’ ways of learning to move the experience from an instructor, topic, and event focus to a leaner, technology-supported design and delivery that emphasizes the learner, their needs & context. Our finish line is applied learning that positively impacts their lives and the world around them.”

“Our investment in the Thai and ASEAN SMART learning market is a game-changer for the corporate and lifelong education sectors,” said Ms. Arinya Talerngsri, SEAC’s CEO. “We are committed to offering a comprehensive and engaging SMART learning experiences to a broad range of learners and professionals.”

SEAC has previously launched a new range of innovative products and solutions for the Thai market, including two comprehensive Learning Experience Platforms(LXP) that offer flexibility for learners and their individual needs. They feature personalized learning paths, interactive content, and collaborative learning experiences. The company has also leveraged decades of deep learning design experience and insights to make learning more flexible, social, and convenient.

SEAC is also investing in its workforce. The company has been recruiting top talents in the industry and investing to enhance employees’ capabilities for the future of their industry and to exceed learner’s requirements. This has enabled the company to stay ahead of the curve and deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients.

The Thai and ASEAN SMART learning will grow significantly in the coming years, and SEAC is poised to be a major player in this market. A recent report estimates that the ASEAN Smart Education and Learning market will grow annually by 19.2% and its value will reach US$24.19 billion by 2025. SEAC’s long history of success in the corporate training segment provides a great platform to introduce a new range of solutions into this expansive market. SEAC will continue expanding its regional service with a particular focus on Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia in Q2/Q3 this year. SEAC has also been making inroads into the rapidly evolving K-12 education and University segments, which account for over 50% of the total market value. Government initiatives, such as the Thailand 4.0 national strategy, are expected to drive the growth of the ASEAN e-learning market.

SEAC is a company that potential investors will want to keep a close eye on. The ASEAN region’s large, young, and tech-savvy population has shown their willingness to opt for cost-effective SMART learning solutions that help them grow their skills and empower their lives.

About SEAC

Established in Thailand with more than 30 years of experience in people development, SEAC has provided innovative and practical approaches to over 2 million learners from more than 1,000 companies in Thailand and across SE Asia. Their goal is to empower lives and organizations through tailored transformative learning experiences. The Company’s 456 Smart Learning Experience design and delivery has redefined how well and effectively people upskill and reskill themselves. They serve various learners & leaders across generations, levels, and cultures.