Choosing a University: SIM Highlights Why Accessibility Support Should Be Considered Before Enrolment

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Programme choice, fees, university recognition and career prospects are often among the first considerations when students compare higher education options. For students who may require accessibility support, however, another practical question can be equally relevant: whether they will be able to participate effectively in learning and campus life once they enrol. Accessibility in higher education extends beyond physical infrastructure. It can include how students access learning, participate in classes and assessments, navigate the campus, and communicate individual requirements to their institution.

In Singapore, the Enabling Masterplan 2030 (EMP2030) sets out the national vision of becoming a more inclusive society by 2030. Its 29 recommendations span three strategic themes, including strengthening support for lifelong learning. One of its stated aspirations is for persons with disabilities to have greater access to lifelong learning opportunities and resources by 2030. Against this backdrop, SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is highlighting why accessibility should form part of the conversation when students and families evaluate their higher education choices.

Accessibility considerations can begin before classes start

Students who anticipate requiring accessibility support may benefit from raising their needs before beginning their studies, rather than waiting until an issue emerges during the semester. SIM GE encourages students with disabilities to contact its Student Development team early to explore accessibility services, including where formal documentation or a diagnosis may not yet be available. The institution works with its partners to reduce barriers in academic and non-academic areas.

Early discussion does not mean that every requested arrangement will automatically apply. SIM GE notes that available access arrangements depend on the university associated with the student’s programme. This is particularly relevant when comparing programmes delivered in collaboration with different university partners. Students may therefore need to understand how accessibility arrangements apply to the specific qualification they are considering, rather than assuming that the same provisions apply across all programmes.

Physical accessibility forms one part of the student experience

The physical environment remains an important consideration, particularly for students with mobility or other access requirements. SIM’s current campus accessibility provisions include ramps for building access, automatic sliding doors at the main entrances to Blocks A and B, stair lifts, accessible toilets and parking spaces, Braille on lift buttons and lift service at the overhead bridge opposite the campus. SIM also acknowledges on its accessibility information page that gaps in physical accessibility may still exist and provides a channel for students to raise barriers they encounter while navigating the campus.

For prospective students, this suggests that a campus visit can serve a purpose beyond viewing lecture theatres and recreational facilities. Students with particular accessibility requirements may also use the opportunity to understand how they would move between classrooms, student services, study spaces and other frequently used parts of the campus.

Inclusive learning extends beyond campus infrastructure

An accessible campus alone does not necessarily make the overall learning experience accessible. UNESCO has highlighted that students with disabilities can face barriers to higher education that extend beyond physical access, including barriers associated with learning environments and participation. It has called for broader collaboration to strengthen inclusion and equity within higher education.

For institutions, this places attention not only on facilities but also on how teaching and learning respond to different student needs. In 2026, SIM’s Centre for Teaching & Learning introduced a training series aimed at helping lecturers better understand and respond to students with special needs and diverse learning profiles. The initiative forms part of SIM Academic Division’s professional development efforts around more inclusive classroom practices.

Such efforts reflect a wider consideration for students choosing where to study: whether accessibility is addressed only through physical facilities or is also considered in the learning environment.

Programme-specific arrangements need to be understood early

Accessibility requirements can differ considerably between students. They can also be affected by programme structures, assessment requirements and the policies of the relevant awarding institution. SIM GE therefore advises early contact so that students can explore what accessibility services may be relevant to their individual circumstances. Its published guidance makes clear that available access arrangements are dependent on the university for the programme concerned.

For students and families comparing higher education options, practical considerations may include identifying who coordinates accessibility support, how early requirements should be raised, whether arrangements involve the institution, the awarding university or both, and what process applies if a student’s needs change during the course of study. Establishing these details before enrolment can provide greater clarity about what support may be available and what steps a student may need to take.

Accessibility is becoming part of the broader inclusion agenda

Singapore’s approach under EMP2030 places lifelong learning within the broader national effort to enable persons with disabilities to participate more fully in society. The Government’s 2025 updates to the Masterplan also included work to increase the availability of accessible training courses, alongside initiatives to create more inclusive physical and social environments.

Higher education institutions form one part of that wider learning ecosystem.

For prospective students, choosing a university will continue to involve considerations such as academic quality, programme fit, cost and future opportunities. For those who require accessibility support, understanding the learning environment and available support arrangements can provide another important piece of information before making that decision.

SIM GE’s position is that these conversations are better started early. By understanding what support is available, how it applies to a particular programme and where potential barriers may exist, students can make a more informed assessment of whether a learning environment meets their needs before their university journey begins.

References:

Ministry of Social and Family Development — Enabling Masterplan 2030 – https://www.msf.gov.sg/what-we-do/enabling-masterplans/emp2030 Ministry of Social and Family Development — EMP2030 Strategic Themes. – https://www.msf.gov.sg/what-we-do/enabling-masterplans/strategic-themes SIM Global Education — Student Accessibility – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/student-care SIM Global Education — Student Care – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/student-care SIM — Academic Development – https://www.sim.edu.sg/academics/teach UNESCO — Breaking Barriers in Higher Education for Students with Disabilities. Discusses accessibility and inclusion challenges faced by students with disabilities in higher education – https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/breaking-barriers-higher-education-and-students-disabilities

Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 170 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes with some of the world’s most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE’s cohort is made up of 17,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 41% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.

SIM GE’s holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.

For more information on SIM Global Education, visit www.sim.edu.sg