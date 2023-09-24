logo
India Politics
Chouhan mocks Rahul on porters interaction

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for carrying a “suitcase with wheels” on his head during the latter’s recent interaction with porters.

Gandhi had interacted with porters at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi on Thursday and images showed him in a trademark porters’ red shirt carrying a suitcase with wheels on his head.

“I am surprised. What does the future hold for a party whose leader carries a suitcase with wheels on his head (instead of pulling it),” he said.

Chouhan also expressed displeasure at the objectionable remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali in Parliament.

“The BJP is averse to any such undignified behaviour. He has been served notice (by the party),” Chouhan said. Chouhan said the Congress’ ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ was turning out to be depiction of the people’s anger towards the opposition party, adding that Digvijaya Singh’s photographs were missing since people are still aware of the misrule when the latter was chief minister between 1993 and 2003.

“Nath is also missing from the yatra. The people of MP are extremely angry with the Congress as the Nath government (which was in power between December 2018 and March 2020) stopped welfare schemes of the BJP for tribals and women,” he claimed.

The BJP was holding ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ as it had got love and blessings from the people, while the Congress had embarked on ‘Jan Aaakrosh Yatra’ as the opposition party had only received anger from them, Chouhan claimed.

“During their yatra, Congressmen are fighting with each other and even guns are on display, Chouhan alleged. Nath had earlier said the purpose of the Congress’ yatra was to express people’s pain and suffering due to the Chouhan’s government’s misrule.

With inputs from News18

With inputs from News18

