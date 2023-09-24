logo
HomeIndia PoliticsSimultaneous polls panel meets to ready action plan
India Politics
0 likes

Simultaneous polls panel meets to ready action plan

ramnath kovind 169485667916x9 1

The high-level committee formed to explore the feasibility of simultaneous polls under former president Ram Nath Kovind met on Saturday to decide on its action plan and discuss how to go about holding consultations with the stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had, on September 2, notified the eight-member “high-level” panel to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Describing the meeting as introductory in nature, people aware of the details said it was called to discuss the roadmap on how to go about the mandate given to the panel.

Preparation of working papers, how to go about holding consultations with the stakeholders and research on the subject for an in-depth discussion were also on the agenda of the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah, former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh are among the committee’s members.

Congress’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also a member. However, in a letter to Shah, he declined to be part of the panel.

“I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash,” Chowdhury had said in the letter.

The government notification said the panel will commence functioning immediately and make recommendations “at the earliest”, but did not specify a time-frame for the submission of the report.

The decision to have a committee under former president Kovind had caught opposition bloc INDIA, holding its conclave in Mumbai on September 1, by surprise and further raised the political heat.

The opposition alliance had slammed the decision as a “threat” to the country’s federal structure.

The committee also has former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari as its members.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the committee as a special invitee, while Law Secretary Niten Chandra will be the secretary to the panel.

The committee will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act and any other laws and rules that would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.

With inputs from News18

The post Simultaneous polls panel meets to ready action plan first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
US Supporting Canadian Position On Nijjar Killing Poses A Big Threat To India // Ajit faction’s disqualification plea against Sharad camp // The “Asian Games Letterbox” Malaysia Stop Concludes with Resounding Success, with Great Anticipation from the Local Populace for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 // Saqr Ghobash congratulates Speaker of Saudi Shura Council on 93rd National Day // Uma Bharti bats for OBC quota in women’s quota // Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 23 Sep 2023 // BRICS Expansion Creates A Global Super Power In Renewable Energy // ESG Achievement Awards 2022/2023 winners presented Practices in sustainable development highlighted and pioneers commended // Governor Bailey has lost his credibility // Introducing Bybit’s Perp Protect: Revolutionizing Options Trading with Industry-First Downside Protection // Lok Sabha Member From Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri Was Speaking The Language Of The RSS // Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade leads trilateral meeting with US and European Union to halt proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction // Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Emerged As A Global Leader // Traveloka Impact Study by PwC: SEA’s leading travel platform propels global exposure and growth for Indonesia’s tourism ecosystem // Russia bans oil exports // Kerry Logistics Network Won Two ESG Achievement Awards for the Second Consecutive Year // Bybit and Digital Artist Per Kristian Stoveland Sell Out Exclusive Collection, Open Edition Sales Ongoing // Ukraine attacks Russia’s Black Navy HQ // Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE delegation participate in 3rd day high-level meetings of UNGA 78 //