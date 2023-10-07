logo
Just in:
Modi Government Going Tough On Opposition Before Lok Sabha Polls // Delhi minister says tax notices to gaming firms will finish them // Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company // US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster Is A Bad Sign For American Politics // Waste of agencies’ time, says Kejriwal // Gehlot announces caste survey ahead of elections // US, EU want to transfer $300bn in Russian assets to Ukraine // 5-day ED custody for Sanjay Singh in excise case // CEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar // BJP accuses Kharge of false propaganda on budget cuts // New Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape // UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Chairman of Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs // European Political Leaderships Are Complicit In US Efforts To Undermine Their Economies // Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 97 per cent of Malaysians who wish they could smile freely // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 97 percent of Taiwanese who wish they could smile freely // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 07 Oct 2023 // Stalin rejects Modi charge of temple encroachments // Dubai Culture organises ‘History of Arabic Calligraphy in UAE’ Exhibition // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 06 Oct 2023 //
HomeIndia PoliticsChouhan, not figuring on any list, says politics is slippery
India Politics
0 likes

Chouhan, not figuring on any list, says politics is slippery

demoralised shivraj singh chouhan may severely affect bjp campaign

The path of politics is slippery and there is fear of slipping at every step, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while inaugurating the second phase of the ‘Shri Mahakal Mahalok’ temple corridor in Ujjain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning towards the spiritual leaders who had assembled for the function on Thursday night, Chouhan sought their blessings to ensure he continues to “walk on the path of virtue”.

“You (spiritual leaders) must keep guiding us in the right direction because the path of politics is very slippery. There is a fear of slipping at every step. Sometimes we slip ourselves and at times other people do. May your blessings remain (for us) to walk on the path of virtue,” he said.

Polls to the 230-member Assembly are likely to be held at the end of the year and Chouhan, the state’s longest-serving CM, has often got emotional during the campaign.

Recently, he told women at a rally in his Budhni Assembly constituency in Sehore district that they would miss a “brother like me” when he is not around.

Earlier, in Khargone, Chouhan had said he had no greed for any post and that he would be happy even if his bones and flesh come of use and do good to people.

The name of Chouhan, who is seeking to become CM for a fifth time, has not been announced in the three lists of 79 candidates declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Incidentally, the 78 names include those of Union Ministers Narendra Sinmgh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, as well as Indore strongman Kailash Vijayvargiya, all political heavyweights and contenders for the chief minister’s post.

The second phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 242.3 crore.

The first phase, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year, courted controversy after some idols broke amid heavy winds.

The opposition Congress accused the Chouhan government of “not sparing even gods” while indulging in corruption.

With inputs from News18

The post Chouhan, not figuring on any list, says politics is slippery first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
BJP accuses Kharge of false propaganda on budget cuts // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 98 per cent of Filipinos who wish they could smile freely // European Political Leaderships Are Complicit In US Efforts To Undermine Their Economies // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 07 Oct 2023 // Waste of agencies’ time, says Kejriwal // Russian airstrike hits Ukraine funeral, kills 51 // Stalin rejects Modi charge of temple encroachments // Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company // Chouhan, not figuring on any list, says politics is slippery // CEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar // Dubai Culture organises ‘History of Arabic Calligraphy in UAE’ Exhibition // 5-day ED custody for Sanjay Singh in excise case // Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque // US, EU want to transfer $300bn in Russian assets to Ukraine // New Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape // du joins AccessAbilities Expo as Telecom Partner to empower People of Determination // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 06 Oct 2023 // Delhi minister says tax notices to gaming firms will finish them // Cong, BJP poster war over Modi, Rahul characterisation // US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Ouster Is A Bad Sign For American Politics //