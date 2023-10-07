Gehlot announces caste survey ahead of elections

With assembly elections approaching, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the state will conduct a caste survey on the lines of the one done in Bihar.

The issue was discussed on Friday at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party’s war room here.

Apart from Gehlot, the meeting was attended by Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa, RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders.

“The Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste survey like the one held in Bihar,” Gehlot told reporters on Friday after the meeting.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s concept of caste survey and participation in proportion to the population would be furthered in the state.

“Therefore, we have decided that keeping in mind the mandate of the party, the Rajasthan government should declare this campaign,” he said.

“There are various castes within the country.. People of various religions live here. Different castes do different jobs. If we know how much population of which caste is there, we can know what plans we have to make for them. It will be easier for us to prepare schemes caste-wise,” he said.