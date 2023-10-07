logo
Just in:
Cong, BJP poster war over Modi, Rahul characterisation // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 98 per cent of Filipinos who wish they could smile freely // Schneider Electric’s new research shows that digital and electric solutions can cut carbon emissions in office buildings by up to 70% // 5-day ED custody for Sanjay Singh in excise case // Congress Must Initiate Now The State Level Alliance Talks For Lok Sabha Polls // Russian airstrike hits Ukraine funeral, kills 51 // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 92 per cent of Singaporeans who wish they could smile freely // New Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape // US, EU want to transfer $300bn in Russian assets to Ukraine // BJP accuses Kharge of false propaganda on budget cuts // Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company // Dubai Culture organises ‘History of Arabic Calligraphy in UAE’ Exhibition // Stalin rejects Modi charge of temple encroachments // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 06 Oct 2023 // Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque // European Political Leaderships Are Complicit In US Efforts To Undermine Their Economies // Delhi minister says tax notices to gaming firms will finish them // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 97 per cent of Malaysians who wish they could smile freely // Modi Government Going Tough On Opposition Before Lok Sabha Polls // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 94 per cent of people in Asia-Pacific who wish they could smile freely //
HomeIndia PoliticsGehlot announces caste survey ahead of elections
India Politics
0 likes

Gehlot announces caste survey ahead of elections

in rajasthan chief minister ashok gehlot is setting a record of pro people schemes

With assembly elections approaching, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the state will conduct a caste survey on the lines of the one done in Bihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue was discussed on Friday at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party’s war room here.

Apart from Gehlot, the meeting was attended by Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Randhawa, RPCC president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders.

“The Rajasthan government will also conduct a caste survey like the one held in Bihar,” Gehlot told reporters on Friday after the meeting.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s concept of caste survey and participation in proportion to the population would be furthered in the state.

“Therefore, we have decided that keeping in mind the mandate of the party, the Rajasthan government should declare this campaign,” he said.

“There are various castes within the country.. People of various religions live here. Different castes do different jobs. If we know how much population of which caste is there, we can know what plans we have to make for them. It will be easier for us to prepare schemes caste-wise,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Gehlot announces caste survey ahead of elections first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Stalin rejects Modi charge of temple encroachments // Congress Must Initiate Now The State Level Alliance Talks For Lok Sabha Polls // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 97 per cent of Malaysians who wish they could smile freely // Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company // Chouhan, not figuring on any list, says politics is slippery // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 06 Oct 2023 // 5-day ED custody for Sanjay Singh in excise case // Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque // New Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 94 per cent of people in Asia-Pacific who wish they could smile freely // Waste of agencies’ time, says Kejriwal // US, EU want to transfer $300bn in Russian assets to Ukraine // Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Madinat Zayed Cycling Track in Al Dhafra Region // Schneider Electric’s new research shows that digital and electric solutions can cut carbon emissions in office buildings by up to 70% // CEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar // Dubai Culture organises ‘History of Arabic Calligraphy in UAE’ Exhibition // Cong, BJP poster war over Modi, Rahul characterisation // Delhi minister says tax notices to gaming firms will finish them // European Political Leaderships Are Complicit In US Efforts To Undermine Their Economies // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 92 per cent of Singaporeans who wish they could smile freely //