logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachChubb Promotes Adrian Habils to Lead Property Business in Asia
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
47 seen
0 Comments

Chubb Promotes Adrian Habils to Lead Property Business in Asia

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 July 2023 – Chubb today announced the promotion of Adrian Habils to Head of Property, Asia for its general insurance business. He is currently the Deputy Property Manager for Chubb in Australia & New Zealand.

In his new role, Habils will be responsible for the financial performance of Chubb’s Property portfolio in Asia. He will have an interim reporting line to Paul McNamee, Regional President of Asia Pacific, and will be based in the Singapore Regional Office from 1 October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Habils has more than 20 years’ experience working in property insurance. He commenced his career at Chubb’s predecessor company as a Property Underwriting Manager in Adelaide, Australia in 2008, and since then has held various property underwriting and management roles in Australia. In his new position as Head of Property in Asia, Habils will be responsible for driving best-in-class underwriting, sales and servicing standards across the property portfolio in the region.

On announcing Habils’ appointment, McNamee said, “Adrian is an experienced leader with deep property insurance expertise. He is passionate about our business and has been instrumental in shaping the property portfolio in Australia and New Zealand. As an organisation, we remain focused on promoting from within and we look forward to Adrian moving into his new role where he will continue to driveour property business forward in Asia.”

Hashtag: #Chubb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: .

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Singapore Boosts Semiconductor Sector with $2 Billion Factory by Silicon Box // UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark // Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 24 Jul 2023 // 5th “China Best Managed Companies” List Revealed // UAE committed to working with international community to address global challenges: Reem Al Hashimy // UAQ Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah // Trumptech Successfully Organizes the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 // Hollywood Strike is a Labor vs. Capital struggle in the New Economy // Manta Network Developer p0x labs Raises $25m Series A // Sacked minister claims he saved Gehlot from going to jail // UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migration in Rome // Opposition Alliance Against BJP Is Facing Many Hurdles In Uttar Pradesh // DIFC disposes cases worth AED15 billion in six months // Kharge says Cong ‘not interested’ in PM post // UP minister advises people not to eat tomato to bring down prices // No breakthrough as Opposition stands firm on Manipur // 5 Reasons Why Crypto Investors Are Bullish on InQubeta (QUBE) // Big Defeat Of Tories In Two By Elections Gives A Big Jolt To British PM Rishi Sunak // Chubb Promotes Adrian Habils to Lead Property Business in Asia //
Mastodon