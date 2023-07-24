Trumptech Successfully Organizes the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23

The Largest Post-Pandemic STEAM Competition in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 July 2023 – Trumptech, the leading edtech company and the Official LEGO® Education Partner in Hong Kong, has successfully held the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23, attracting a record-breaking 85 schools and nearly 150 teams from around the city. With its transformative approach to STEAM education, this competition represents the largest of its kind in the region following the global pandemic.

Award winners of the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 Secondary School Division.

The FIRST® LEGO® League offers annual international STEAM competitions, drawing participation from over 100 countries worldwide. Students, using LEGO® Education kits to achieve their goals, explore STEAM topics and boost their 21st-century skills. The event also aligns with Hong Kong’s chief executive’s 2022 policy address, aiming to promote STEAM education “for all”, “for fun”, and “for diversity” in primary and secondary schools. This initiative intends to include more I&T learning elements in the curriculum, designate coordinators in all publicly-funded schools to plan STEAM education holistically, and arrange professional training for teachers in at least 75% of publicly-funded schools.

“The FIRST® LEGO® League competition embodies our commitment to inspire and cultivate the future leaders of STEAM,” said Ming Kwok, CEO of Trumptech. “By providing students with an immersive, hands-on learning experience, we are empowering them to develop creative problem-solving abilities and technological literacy that will prove essential in the world of tomorrow.”

This year’s competition offered a range of categories for kindergarteners, primary, and secondary school students, ensuring a holistic development and application of STEAM skills throughout their academic journey.

Students prepared for four critical aspects of the competition: The Robot Game, Innovation project, Robot Design, and Core Values. Through these segments, they had the chance to design and program robots, propose creative solutions to global issues, and present their projects to professional judges.

Participating teams consisted of 2-6 students, guided by 1-2 coaches. They were equipped with LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime core and expansion kits, FLL Challenge annual field set (mission maps and field models), teacher and student guides, and the Robot Performance Competition Guide.

The competition rewarded students across multiple areas, such as Robot Design, Innovation project, and Team Collaboration, with the opportunity for winners to attend the international competition in China, US, Europe and Australia.

Beyond the competition, Trumptech offers comprehensive STEAM learning services and support, including FLL competition workshops, FLL competition training courses, SPIKE Prime student interest classes, and SPIKE Prime fun days for entire grades. These opportunities allow preparation for the competition and easy integration into the curriculum.

“We are proud of the achievements of all the teams this year and excited about the potential of these young learners,” added Mr. Kwok. “The future of STEAM is in their hands, and we at Trumptech are committed to helping them explore, innovate, and lead.”

In addition to Trumptech, the FIRST® LEGO® League 2022-23 was supported by multiple parties, including Strategic Partner the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups, Co-organisers the Hong Kong Association for Computer Education (HKACE) and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and venue sponsor THEi and Vocational Training Council of Hong Kong.

The policy address and Trumptech’s efforts are converging to form a robust foundation for promoting I&T development in Hong Kong. The success of the FIRST® LEGO® League competition is a testament to this commitment.

Award winners of the Primary School Division

Awards School/ Team Team Overall Champion Hoi Ping Chamber of Commerce Primary School HP Lego Team Overall 1st runner up Chun Tok School P5 Overall 2nd runner up Chun Tok School P6 Robot Performance Award Champion Chun Tok School P5 Robot Performance Award Champion 1st runner up Wong Tai Sin Catholic Primary School MERCURY Robot Performance Award Champion 2nd runner up Chun Tok School P4 Judges Award Tai Po Government Primary School Team 1 Best Presentation Award Alliance Primary School, Kowloon Tong Team 7 Team Building Award Kowloon Tong Government Primary School Innovation Project Award Tai Po Government Primary School Team 3 Robot Design Award Pigeon City PCEW「DUCK」

Award winners of Secondary School Division

Awards School/ Team Team Overall Champion SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School Concentric Overall 1st runner up Diocesan Girls’ School DGS Robotics Overall 2nd runner up Buddhist Tai Hung College T-Rex Robot Performance Award Champion Carmel Secondary School Carmel Secondary School Robot Performance Award Champion 1st runner up Queen’s College Team Diamond Robot Performance Award Champion 2nd runner up SKH Bishop Baker Secondary School symbio Judges Award Pui Ching Middle School Team 2 Best Presentation Award Baptist Lui Ming Choi Secondary School JAKIOS Team Building Award Dr. X Academy Hyper Beast Innovation Project Award Sing Yin Secondary School Sing Ying boyS Step on lego Robot Design Award St. Margaret’s Co-educational English Secondary and Primary School STEMpire

