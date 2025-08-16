logo
Cloud-Seeding Boosts UAE Water Supply Amid Smart Tech Push

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates’s cloud-seeding programme continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing water resources, generating between 168 million and 838 million cubic metres of extra rainfall annually, of which 84 million to 419 million cubic metres is usable water—significant volumes in a country where the total annual rainfall stands at approximately 6.7 billion cubic metres.

Efforts are particularly intensive in 2025, with 185 cloud-seeding missions already carried out to date, including 39 operations in July alone. These missions, executed using advanced tools such as hygroscopic flares, nanomaterials and electric-charge emitters, aim to raise rainfall by 10 to 25 per cent under favourable conditions.

The programme is backed by a technologically advanced infrastructure. The UAE employs a fleet of four dedicated aircraft, 12 trained pilots, and utilises more than 60 weather stations, an integrated radar network, and the Emirates Weather Enhancement Factory, which produces high-quality seeding flares. With over 900 flight hours each year, the initiative represents a significant operational commitment.

New investments have further enhanced the programme’s precision and effectiveness. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools enables real-time analysis of meteorological data, optimising cloud-seeding timing and target areas. Additionally, nano-enhanced flares, with superior rain-inducing capabilities, are being developed and deployed.

Scientific assessment supports the programme’s efficacy. A statistical study comparing historical rainfall data found that cloud seeding has contributed to a 22.8 per cent average increase in annual surface rainfall over seeded zones between 2010 and 2019. Other estimates suggest enhancements of up to 30–35 per cent in clear atmospheres and 10–15 per cent in more humid environments.

On the cost front, cloud seeding remains economical. Harvestable water produced through cloud seeding costs just $0.01 to $0.04 per cubic metre, compared with approximately $0.31 per cubic metre from advanced desalination plants. This makes rain enhancement a compelling supplementary strategy in the face of rising demand and declining groundwater levels.

While cloud seeding bolsters water availability, it does not function in isolation. Broad concerns remain regarding drainage infrastructure, which has demonstrated limitations during extreme rainfall events. For instance, heavy storms in April 2024 overwhelmed urban systems—while some speculated about cloud-seeding’s role, authorities and experts concluded that infrastructure constraints and climate-change-driven weather intensity were the primary causes.

Nevertheless, those involved in the research highlight the programme’s strategic importance. Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, emphasises its growing global recognition and potential applicability in other water-scarce regions. The programme—which is administered under the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and backed by the National Centre of Meteorology—continues to drive innovation in rain enhancement science.

