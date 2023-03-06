Coca-Cola Hong Kong certified as a Great Place to Work®

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 March 2023 –today announced the company has been certified as a, validated by its employees. The certification is in recognition of Coca-Cola Hong Kong’s continuous commitment to creating a great work experience based on its outstanding policies and cultural practices, which comply with the requirements of the Great Place to Work® certification process.

More than 80% of The Coca-Cola Company associates in Hong Kong reported a positive work experience and company culture, with 88% saying “Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work!” This compares to 59% of employees of all companies registered for the certification process in Hong Kong.

“Cola-Cola is one of the strongest, most recognizable and most chosen brands in the world. At The Coca-Cola Company, we believe in the power of human potential, and thus are committed to recruiting and nurturing the best local and diverse talent to help us all thrive, and to providing our people with an unmatched career experience that is highly inspiring, engaging and fulfilling. This Great Place to Work Certification™ is an acknowledgement of our ongoing dedication to the employee experience, which is tremendous because it’s the only official recognition determined by our associates’ real-time reports of our company culture. Earning this designation means that Coca-Cola Hong Kong is one of the best companies to work for in the market,” commented Tim Warwick, Vice President of Franchise Operations, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and Mongolia, The Cola-Cola Company.

“The Great Place to Work Certification™ is an incredible honor that reflects our people-first, caring culture, as well as our steadfast commitment to making Coca-Cola Hong Kong an exemplary workplace. We’ve been building a great place to work and weaving associate engagement into the fabric of everything we do day in and day out, embedding it into how we refresh the world and make a difference. Competitive compensation packages and benefits, flexible working hours, work-from-home options for our associates as needed to take care of their families, fun and engaging team activities to celebrate important moments and key milestones, and importantly too, incredible space and opportunities for professional and personal growth and development … these are among the things people enjoy as part of the exciting career experiences at Coca-Cola. In everything we do, we strive to build and encourage a high-trust, high-performance culture that can bring the best out of the best talent in the market,” said Marella Canepa Risso, Franchise Operations Director, Hong Kong and Macau, The Cola-Cola Company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification was based on employee feedback on workplace culture using the Great Place to Work® Trust Index Score.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In Hong Kong, the company has a portfolio covering sparkling, sweetened and unsweetened tea, juice, sports drink, water, enhanced hydration beverages, etc. We have 13 brands offering 70 different variants such as “Coca-Cola”, “Coca-Cola No Sugar”, “Coke Plus”, “Sprite”, “Fanta”, “Schweppes”, “OOHA”, “Bonaqua” Mineralized Water, “Authentic Tea House”, “Minute Maid”, “Minute Maid Qoo”, “Glaceau vitaminwater”, “Yeung Gwong”, “Aquarius”, “Healthworks”, and “Kochakaden””CRAFTEA”. We are constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. Learn more at https://www.coca-colacompany.com/ and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.