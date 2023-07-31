Coca-Cola® Teams Up with Asian Superstar, Win Metawin; Launches Latest Campaign ‘A Recipe for Magic’ In Asia

The marketing campaign highlights the magic of shared meals and aims to inspire people to make more meaningful meal moments together

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 31 July 2023 – Today, Coca-Cola® reveals Asian superstar, actor, and model, Win Metawin, as the first ASEAN Brand Ambassador for the ‘A Recipe for Magic’, the latest brand campaign and marketing platform of Coca-Cola.

The ‘A Recipe for Magic’ platform celebrates the magic of shared meals and the incredible human connections that happen when we gather with others to enjoy a meal together. The ambition of Coca-Cola is to inspire people to come together and share not only delicious food but to truly have enjoyable and enchanting moments of magic through their dining experiences – with Coca-Cola ASEAN Brand Ambassador Win Metawin, leading by example.

“Meals hold a significant place in my heart,” said Win Metawin. “Throughout my childhood, I recall that many of the fun and magical occasions we had as family took place at the dining table. It was in those precious moments that I would gather with my family or friends, eagerly learning about the exciting events unfolding in their lives. Meals are truly magical moments to me.”

During this campaign, Win – a big foodie himself – will work closely with Coca-Cola to present his Recipe for Magic to fans and the larger community. This includes a commercial, earned media engagement, and several social activations.

Marking its debut in Southeast Asia markets, this campaign with Win will be launching in Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. This partnership rides on the ‘Real Magic’ global brand philosophy and is rooted in the belief that meal moments become magical when they are enjoyed together: all it takes is a simple mix of the right ingredients – good company, the right food, and ice-cold Coca-Cola.

About Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific (ASP) operating unit serves 25 diverse countries across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. We offer a diverse portfolio of great-tasting beverages including sparkling beverages, water, juices, dairy, nutrition, sports, and tea. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices, and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain.

Together with our bottling partners, we help bring economic opportunity to local communities across the region. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.