logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachCoca-Cola® Teams Up with Asian Superstar, Win Metawin; Launches Latest Campaign ‘A Recipe for Magic’ In Asia
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Coca-Cola® Teams Up with Asian Superstar, Win Metawin; Launches Latest Campaign ‘A Recipe for Magic’ In Asia

The marketing campaign highlights the magic of shared meals and aims to inspire people to make more meaningful meal moments together

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 31 July 2023 – Today, Coca-Cola® reveals Asian superstar, actor, and model, Win Metawin, as the first ASEAN Brand Ambassador for the ‘A Recipe for Magic’, the latest brand campaign and marketing platform of Coca-Cola.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘A Recipe for Magic’ platform celebrates the magic of shared meals and the incredible human connections that happen when we gather with others to enjoy a meal together. The ambition of Coca-Cola is to inspire people to come together and share not only delicious food but to truly have enjoyable and enchanting moments of magic through their dining experiences – with Coca-Cola ASEAN Brand Ambassador Win Metawin, leading by example.

“Meals hold a significant place in my heart,” said Win Metawin. “Throughout my childhood, I recall that many of the fun and magical occasions we had as family took place at the dining table. It was in those precious moments that I would gather with my family or friends, eagerly learning about the exciting events unfolding in their lives. Meals are truly magical moments to me.”

During this campaign, Win – a big foodie himself – will work closely with Coca-Cola to present his Recipe for Magic to fans and the larger community. This includes a commercial, earned media engagement, and several social activations.

Marking its debut in Southeast Asia markets, this campaign with Win will be launching in Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. This partnership rides on the ‘Real Magic’ global brand philosophy and is rooted in the belief that meal moments become magical when they are enjoyed together: all it takes is a simple mix of the right ingredients – good company, the right food, and ice-cold Coca-Cola.

Catch Win’s activities with Coca-Cola by following us on our official pages: Facebook or visit www.coca-cola.com.

Hashtag: #CocaCola

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific (ASP) operating unit serves 25 diverse countries across Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. We offer a diverse portfolio of great-tasting beverages including sparkling beverages, water, juices, dairy, nutrition, sports, and tea. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities, and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices, and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain.

Together with our bottling partners, we help bring economic opportunity to local communities across the region. Learn more at and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Ukraine counteroffensive makes progress // Bid to dissuade Pawar from attending Modi event // Russia extends compulsory service age to 30 // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 31 Jul 2023 // Climate change may destroy critical ocean current system // Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan’s Foreign Minister // Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE’s pioneering experience in AI // Beyond Social Media: Digital Business Lab Celebrates 10 Years of Crafting Online Communities while Anticipating Future Growth in Mainland China and Web 3.0 Investments // The 12th Beauty and Lifestyle Expo and Global Beauty and Lifestyle Summit Successfully Held, Emphasizing the Importance of Compound Interest Thinking // Phoenix sees 30 days of 110º+ weather // Recent heat wave due to climate change // Delhi minister pulls up official over flood relief delays // AXA partners with GoGoX to co-create technology platform x insurance new model // Teachers’ role not limited to imparting academic knowledge: Abdullah bin Zayed // Amit Shah making ‘Sin Yatra’ to Rameswaram: TN minister // School Recruitment Scam Is Having Impact On Bengalee Teachers In Assam // UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, money laundering // Ben Carey to Join Chubb as Head of Field Operations, Asia Pacific // Power Healthy Relationships with Food in Your Home and Community // Russia attacks more Ukrainian grain, sending global prices skyrocketing //