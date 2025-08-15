Coinbase CEO envisions blockchain revolution for all assets

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, has outlined a bold vision for the future of finance, predicting that all assets, from stocks to real estate, will eventually transition onto the blockchain. This shift, according to Armstrong, will revolutionise the way financial transactions are conducted, making them faster, more efficient, and significantly cheaper. The move is expected to create a completely decentralised financial ecosystem, one where traditional intermediaries like banks may no longer play a central role.

Armstrong’s statement comes at a time when blockchain technology is gaining increasing traction among various sectors. While blockchain has long been associated with cryptocurrencies, Armstrong suggests its potential far exceeds digital currencies alone. He believes that within the next decade, the technology could become the backbone for managing and transferring all types of assets. This would include everything from equities and bonds to even more complex forms of ownership like real estate and intellectual property.

Blockchain’s ability to offer decentralisation and transparency, he argues, will be key to this transformation. As assets move onto the blockchain, they will become tokenised, meaning that rather than relying on centralised systems to manage ownership records, the blockchain will store and verify ownership in a secure, distributed ledger. According to Armstrong, this will eliminate the need for intermediaries, thereby reducing transaction fees and processing times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the significant potential, Armstrong acknowledges that this shift will not happen overnight. He envisions a gradual, step-by-step transition, with larger, more established companies leading the charge. These companies, he suggests, will start by leveraging blockchain technology to raise capital, such as through initial coin offerings or security token offerings, which could serve as models for others to follow.

One of the major hurdles to widespread adoption, Armstrong notes, is the regulatory landscape. Governments and regulators around the world have yet to fully define how blockchain-based assets will be governed, and this uncertainty could delay the integration of blockchain into traditional markets. However, Armstrong remains optimistic, citing the increasing number of regulators engaging with blockchain technology as a sign of progress. He believes that once clear frameworks are established, the technology will gain broader acceptance, even among conservative sectors like banking.

In addition to blockchain’s efficiency gains, Armstrong sees another major advantage: greater accessibility. One of the core tenets of blockchain technology is decentralisation, which could potentially provide more individuals with access to the financial markets. Traditional financial systems often rely on intermediaries, such as brokers and banks, that can impose high fees or create barriers to entry for those outside the traditional financial system. Blockchain’s decentralised nature, on the other hand, allows for peer-to-peer transactions that bypass these intermediaries, opening the doors to a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

The implications of a fully tokenised world are far-reaching. If Armstrong’s predictions hold true, the ability to fractionalise ownership through tokenisation could unlock trillions of dollars in previously illiquid assets. Real estate, for example, could be fractionalised into smaller, tradable units, making it more accessible to a broader base of investors. Similarly, assets such as fine art or rare collectibles could be more easily traded without the need for high transaction costs or complicated paperwork.

Armstrong argues that blockchain could also play a role in reducing fraud. Because each transaction is recorded on a public ledger, it would become nearly impossible to falsify ownership or alter the transaction history. This level of transparency would provide a higher degree of security for all parties involved, potentially driving further adoption by consumers and institutional investors alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the shift to a fully blockchain-based financial ecosystem remains a vision for the future, there are already signs that the trend is gaining momentum. In the past few years, major financial institutions and investment firms have started to explore blockchain applications, from using it to facilitate cross-border payments to tokenising real estate portfolios. These early moves by large players, combined with the increasing interest from retail investors, signal that the path Armstrong envisions could be on the horizon.

Yet, challenges remain. The infrastructure required to support a fully on-chain economy, including high-performance blockchains capable of handling vast amounts of data, is still in development. Furthermore, the environmental impact of blockchain networks, particularly those that rely on proof-of-work consensus mechanisms, has raised concerns about sustainability. These issues will need to be addressed if blockchain is to truly become the ubiquitous technology that Armstrong envisions.