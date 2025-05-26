Coinbase Faces Investor Backlash Over Alleged Data Mismanagement

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Coinbase, the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, is under intensified scrutiny as it confronts a new class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased company shares between April 14, 2021, and May 14, 2025. The lawsuit alleges that Coinbase and its executives failed to disclose critical information and did not adequately protect user data, leading to significant financial losses for shareholders following a sharp decline in stock value.

The legal action centers on claims that Coinbase misrepresented its ability to safeguard customer assets, particularly in the event of bankruptcy. Investors argue that the company did not sufficiently inform them that customer assets could be considered part of Coinbase’s bankruptcy estate, potentially making customers unsecured creditors. This concern was exacerbated when, on May 10, 2022, Coinbase disclosed in a regulatory filing that customer assets could be at risk in the event of bankruptcy, leading to a more than 26% drop in the company’s share price the following day.

Further compounding investor concerns, Coinbase recently revealed a significant data breach where cybercriminals bribed overseas support agents to access sensitive user information, including names, contact details, government ID images, and account histories. The breach affected up to 97,000 users and led to a ransom demand of $20 million, which Coinbase refused to pay. The company estimates the incident could cost between $180 million and $400 million in fixes and refunds. Following the disclosure, Coinbase’s stock dropped over 7%, shortly after it had surged 24% on news of its impending inclusion in the S&P 500.

The lawsuit also points to Coinbase’s alleged failure to disclose its engagement in proprietary trading. Despite public statements denying such activities, reports emerged in September 2022 indicating that Coinbase had formed a unit specifically for proprietary trading, investing $100 million in these trades. This revelation led to further declines in the company’s stock price, causing additional losses for investors.

In response to these allegations, Coinbase maintains that it has been transparent with its investors and is committed to addressing any concerns. The company has stated that it is cooperating with law enforcement regarding the data breach and has taken steps to enhance its security measures, including establishing a new U.S. support hub and implementing stronger protections against insider threats. Coinbase has also fired the implicated insiders and is pursuing criminal charges against them.