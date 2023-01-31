Cong accuses govt of running away from reality on China

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday chose a peculiar way to react to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks on Chinese incursions in Ladakh. Taking a dig at the Centre, Ramesh alleged that Jaishankar is playing a starring role in Modi Sarkar’s version of “DDLJ — Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify.” He accused the Centre of not accepting the truth and alleged that since May 2020, the Modi government’s preferred strategy to deal with the issue is to lie.

Jairam Ramesh in a statement on Monday said, “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks attacking the Congress party are simply the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government’s failed China policy, the most recent revelation being that since May 2020 India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh.”

Here is my response to the most recent statements of the External Affairs Minister who is playing a starring role in Modi Sarkar’s version of DDLJ. pic.twitter.com/UMpevHZ5vk— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 30, 2023

Citing the 1962 Indo-China war, Jairam Ramesh said what happened in 2020 was different from that. He alleged that “EAM Jaishankar’s implied cheap shot at Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese ambassador in 2017 is ironic to say the least,” coming from someone who as ambassador to the US during the Obama administration presumably met with leading Republicans, an IANS report said.

“It is extraordinary that EAM Jaishankar has admitted on several occasions that he has no idea why China has turned aggressive on the Line of Actual Control, notwithstanding the unusually frequent contacts between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping and the PM’s boast that he enjoys a special ‘Plus One’ relationship with President Xi,” Ramesh further said in the statement issued.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, S Jaishankar had spoken on the Chinese transgression issue some days back, where he said some people deliberately spread wrong news about the China issue, knowing it is not true, for politics and by talking about some land, which was taken by China in 1962, they give the impression this happened recently.

To this, Jairam Ramesh said, “No amount of obfuscation can hide the fact that the Modi government has sought to cover up India’s biggest territorial setbac