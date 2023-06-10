logo
2023 Taitung "Most Beautiful Starry Sky" Concert: "6 Bests" Invites Everyone to Watch the Stars // Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends United States and Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting // Odisha train tragedy points to govt's moral bankruptcy // Cong spikes reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party // Kerry Logistics Network Expands Electronics After-sales Services to Add Value to the Consumer Experience // Prince Holding Group Promotes Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities at 2nd Cambodia-UAE Business Forum // KGI Asia: 2023 Mid-Year Global Market Outlook Harness the Potential of the East // Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 09 Jun 2023 // City Energy and Senoko Energy embark on collaborative effort to support Singapore's Green agenda; starting with the exploration of hydrogen opportunities // Kejriwal seeks 'one chance' to AAP from people of Haryana // Cushman & Wakefield appoints Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific // BJP copies Cong guarantees to rain 'freebies' in MP // High Q4 GDP Data Makes No Difference To The Poor State Of Indian Economy // BJP Leadership Wooing The Break Away NDA Allies Desperately Before 2024 Polls // National factory for 3D printing and robotics in Abu Dhabi // AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi // Inaugural Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program concludes successfully Sees Female University Students Emerge as New Social Leaders // Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan's PM discuss strategic partnership // BJP questions 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' in Gandhi family //
Cong appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as new Gujarat PCC chief

The Congress on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and relieved him from the charge of AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi by appointing Deepak Babariya in his place.

“The Congress president has appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the new Gujarat PCC president and V Vaithilingam, MP, as the new Puducherry PCC president,” said an official communication.

“The Congress President has appointed Shri Deepak Babaria as AICC in-charge of Haryana and Delhi with immediate effect,” said another official order from the party.

It also said that the party appreciates the contributions of outgoing AICC in-charge Gohil. Gohil has replaced Jagdish Thakor, who had resigned after the party’s poor performance in the last assembly elections in Gujarat when the party reached its lowest-ever legislator tally.

The Congress also appointed MLA Varsha Gaikwad as the new president of Mumbai RCC (Regional Congress Committee). She replaces Bhai Jagtap. Vaithilingam has replaced A V Subramanian as Puducherry PCC chief.

With inputs from News18, PTI

