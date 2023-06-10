logo
Shinde govt orders investigation of Pawar death threat

l5mc9lgg sharad pawar 650x400 03 May 23

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and he has given instructions for a probe. His deputy Devendra Fadnavis said such threats will not be tolerated.

While Mumbai police registered a first information report (FIR) over the threat, Pune cops reviewed security at Pawar’s residence in Shivajinagar area of the city.

Calling Pawar a “senior respected leader”, Shinde said in a statement that all necessary precautions will be taken for his security. Police authorities have been asked to beef up Pawar’s security if needed, the CM said.

For the past few days, the chief minister said, deliberate attempts are being made to create tension in the state.

“Ever since the Supreme Court verdict (in Shiv Sena-related issues), some people are upset due to which attempts are being made to spoil the atmosphere by glorifying Aurangazeb and Tipu Sultan,” said the statement.

It added, “These attempts will be thwarted. We will foil the conspiracy to create disturbances for selfish political interests.” NCP leaders said their 82-year-old party president received a message on social media that read “he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon”. Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead in Pune in August 2013.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said he had asked police to take action, asserting that the government will not tolerate such threats.

Mumbai police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly causing or provoking any riot through illegal means) and 506 (II) (issuing threat to cause death or grievous hurt), said a senior official.

With inputs from News18, PTI

