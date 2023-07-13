logo
Just in:
Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia // Ajit Pawar insists on finance, cabinet expansion delayed // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 12 Jul 2023 // Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform // EVYD and A*STAR Open Joint Lab with a S$10 million Multi-Institutional, Cross-Border Collaboration to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Population and Digital Health // Jain monk’s murder rocks Karnataka house, CBI ruled out // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 // Nadda chairs strategy meeting ahead of assembly, LS polls // Shinde denies cold war, differences with Fadnavis // Jardine Matheson and Hongkong Land celebrate 50 years of Jardine House: Hong Kong’s first skyscraper continues to innovate and attract world-class tenants // Response On UCC Shows How Technology Has Democratised Political Debate // HC asks WB govt, SEC to reply to central force’s charge // Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // 24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: The Unstoppable Rise of Sustainable Investing // Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy // AAP alleges central govt snooping on party HQ // Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review // Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements // MSIG Hong Kong’s 2022 Claims Report Spotlights Customer-Centricity and Digitalisation Efforts //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaCong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements
India
0 likes
31 seen
0 Comments

Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements

madhya pradesh congress bjp spar over announcements made by cm shivraj chouhan

The Congress on Wednesday called Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan an Automatic Ghoshna Machine’ after the state government said in the Assembly that he made 2,715 announcements in his current stint. The Congress’ jibe triggered an exchange with the ruling BJP.

A state BJP leader said the Congress had given the call for Garibi Hatao’ (eliminate poverty) five decades back but on the contrary, it increased under their rule. The government shared the figures related to announcements on a question by Ramchandra Dangi, the Congress MLA from Biaora in Rajgarh district.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the written reply to a question in the state assembly on Tuesday, the state government informed that the chief minister made 2,715 announcements after taking charge in March 2020. He makes announcements but hardly fulfills them, Ramchandra Dangi told PTI. Citing the data given in the state assembly, the Congress MLA said that the CM made almost three announcements in a day from March 2020 till now.

The state Congress on Wednesday morning took to Twitter to label Chouhan as Madhya Pradesh Ki Ghoshna Machine’ (announcement machine of Madhya Pradesh). Responding to the Congress’ remake, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said data shows that all these announcements are recorded and being followed.

The chief minister made all his announcements an administrative process of the state government. The announcements are taken on record. On some occasions, implementation takes time as budget provisions need to be made and the law and rules are to be followed, Agrawal said. He said Chouhan has been the chief minister for 18 years which shows that his announcements are being fulfilled and their benefits reaching the people.

But those who gave the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971 can’t understand this. Poverty increased under their rule but their slogans continued, he alleged.

With inputs from News18

The post Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Just in:
Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // Response On UCC Shows How Technology Has Democratised Political Debate // OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Kicks Off to Empower the Global Pantanal Service // Shinde denies cold war, differences with Fadnavis // HC asks WB govt, SEC to reply to central force’s charge // Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review // Nadda chairs strategy meeting ahead of assembly, LS polls // UAE Gender Balance Council participates in Global Aviation Gender Summit in Madrid // SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse // Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy // Trinamool’s Big Bengal Panchayat Poll Win Is A Boost Before 2024 Polls // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 // Jain monk’s murder rocks Karnataka house, CBI ruled out // 24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave // Mohammed bin Rashid visits Emirates Engineering Centre; briefed on largest-known aircraft cabin retrofit programme // MSIG Hong Kong’s 2022 Claims Report Spotlights Customer-Centricity and Digitalisation Efforts // TMC considers civic poll results good omen for 2024 // Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia // Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform // Opposition Unity Widens Partywise Amidst Threats Of Split //