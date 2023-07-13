logo
Just in:
Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy // Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 12 Jul 2023 // Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // Amit Shah’s Jibe At Opposition On Denial Of Extension To ED Chief Is Ominous // Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia // HC asks WB govt, SEC to reply to central force’s charge // Shinde denies cold war, differences with Fadnavis // Jain monk’s murder rocks Karnataka house, CBI ruled out // OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Kicks Off to Empower the Global Pantanal Service // MSIG Hong Kong’s 2022 Claims Report Spotlights Customer-Centricity and Digitalisation Efforts // 24 parties invited for Opposition’s Bengaluru conclave // Response On UCC Shows How Technology Has Democratised Political Debate // EVYD and A*STAR Open Joint Lab with a S$10 million Multi-Institutional, Cross-Border Collaboration to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Population and Digital Health // TMC considers civic poll results good omen for 2024 // China Business Knowledge White Paper Series: The Unstoppable Rise of Sustainable Investing // World Muslim Communities Council organises training course in Ghana on empowering religious leaders // Mohammed bin Rashid visits Emirates Engineering Centre; briefed on largest-known aircraft cabin retrofit programme // Opposition Unity Widens Partywise Amidst Threats Of Split // SleekFlow debuts WhatsApp retail-tech solutions in UAE through L’Occitane ME’s first Accelerator Program, powered by Chalhoub Group’s The Greenhouse //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaAjit Pawar insists on finance, cabinet expansion delayed
India
0 likes
41 seen
0 Comments

Ajit Pawar insists on finance, cabinet expansion delayed

ajit pawar in delhi to meet amit shah to get his maha berth right cabinet expansion to be delayed

Yet another late-night meeting over portfolio distribution and cabinet expansion between Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar remained inconclusive. According to sources, Pawar is still adamant about his demand for the finance ministry. They added that he will be flying to Delhi on Wednesday night to meet union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah and seek his intervention to solve the issue of portfolio distribution and cabinet expansion in Maharashtra.

Sources also indicated that in Tuesday’s meeting, Ajit Pawar proposed a reshuffle of cabinet portfolios once again but Shinde refused. The CM who is under pressure from his Shiv Sena MLAs made it clear to Pawar that portfolios will be distributed after the cabinet expansion and the Nationalist Congress Party faction will not get ministries from the Sena quota. Ajit Pawar has asked for departments like finance, irrigation, tourism, women and child development, social justice, rural development, etc. Sources also said that Pawar has asked for one cabinet berth at the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been more than 10 days since nine NCP MLAs including Ajit Pawar have been without portfolios after breaking away from the Sharad Pawar-led party and joining the BJP-Shiv Sena government. The monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly will begin in five days and that’s why Ajit Pawar is putting pressure on Shinde to announce the portfolios. But for the CM, the expansion of the cabinet is the priority as Shiv Sena and BJP MLAs have been waiting for the past year to get cabinet berths.

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 cabinet ministers. As of now, 29 of these positions have been filled and the list of ministerial aspirants has grown lengthier. “It would be a very difficult task for CM Shinde to choose the cabinet ministers. There is a chance that he may consider factors like caste while picking MLAs for cabinet berths, the way Ajit Pawar has tried to give representation to OBC, SC-ST, and minorities while selecting MLAs who had taken oath as cabinet ministers with him,” said a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

With inputs from News18

The post Ajit Pawar insists on finance, cabinet expansion delayed first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Just in:
AAP alleges central govt snooping on party HQ // Cong to oppose blanket permission for ED as anti-trader policy // Dubai Elections Committee confirms its preparedness for FNC Elections 2023 // EVYD and A*STAR Open Joint Lab with a S$10 million Multi-Institutional, Cross-Border Collaboration to Advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Population and Digital Health // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 13 Jul 2023 // Shinde denies cold war, differences with Fadnavis // Rahul’s Supreme Court appeal against conviction within a week // Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in IGAD Meeting in Ethiopia // HC asks WB govt, SEC to reply to central force’s charge // UAE Gender Balance Council participates in Global Aviation Gender Summit in Madrid // Results of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (“DAICS®”) Review // World Muslim Communities Council organises training course in Ghana on empowering religious leaders // OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 Kicks Off to Empower the Global Pantanal Service // Trinamool’s Big Bengal Panchayat Poll Win Is A Boost Before 2024 Polls // Opposition Unity Widens Partywise Amidst Threats Of Split // TMC considers civic poll results good omen for 2024 // MSIG Hong Kong’s 2022 Claims Report Spotlights Customer-Centricity and Digitalisation Efforts // Mohammed bin Rashid visits Emirates Engineering Centre; briefed on largest-known aircraft cabin retrofit programme // Cong, BJP spar over Shivraj Chouhan’s pre-poll announcements // Customers Rank Trend Vision One as Leading XDR Platform //