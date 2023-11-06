logo
Cong describes BJP’s poll promises as ‘Modi’s Jumlas’

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP’s poll promises in state elections can be aptly described as ”Modi’s jumlas” as the prime minister had earlier dubbed such measures as ”revdis”. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also accused the BJP of copying the Congress ”guarantees” in their manifestos for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The Congress on Saturday dubbed the BJP’s manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls as a ’copy-cat’. ”For almost a year now, the Prime Minister has been criticising what he derisively called ’revdis’, which the Congress called its ’guarantees’ to provide relief and assistance to crores of families suffering from the Modi Government’s insensitive and anti-people economic policies,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

”Now, his party has shamelessly copied the Congress’ ’guarantees’ and has announced poll promises that would be termed in self-styled Vishwaguru’s book as ’revdis’. The main difference is, not surprisingly, they are being propagated as ’Modi’s guarantees’. The apt description for these are ’Modi’s jumlas’,” the Congress leader said. ”Yet another example of ’Modi Hai toh hypocrisy ki koi seema nahin hai’,” Ramesh said in his post.

Assembly elections in five states of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana are beginning on November 7 and the counting of votes would be held on December 3. The Congress is seeking to retain power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and wresting it back from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, where the BJP is in a coalition government. In Telangana, the Congress is seeking to oust the BRS.

