Cong gets stomach ache when Modi is hailed abroad: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda pilloried the Congress on Thursday, saying its leaders get “stomach ache” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is praised across the globe and call him names.

While the prime minister of Australia says “Modi, you are the boss” and Elon Musk says “I am a fan of Modi”, here the Congress calls him “vile”, “snake”, “scorpion”, “tea-seller”, he said.

Nadda also called Congress people “illiterate” in reference to their remarks on food inflation in the country.

The BJP chief addressed party workers after inaugurating a party office building in Bharatpur and later addressed a public rally in Nadbai in the district.

He attacked the opposition parties over dynasty politics saying that if people vote for such parties, they make certain families and their children flourish.

He also said that there has been a major change in India’s image abroad with the focus now shifting to agreements on space, investment and technology.

The BJP leader claimed that while talking about India now, no one refers to Pakistan.

Nadda reached Bharatpur in a helicopter and inaugurated the party office building. He addressed the party workers and highlighted the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years.

Later, he addressed a public gathering in Nadbai town in Bharatpur district where he attacked the Congress, apart from showcasing the achievements of the Modi government.

“When Modi is praised in the world, Congress here gets stomach ache. The prime minister of Australia says ‘Modi, you are the boss’, Elon Musk says ‘I am a fan of Modi’, someone else says ‘You are the hero’, and here the Congress gets a twinge in stomach and says ‘Modi is a scorpion’, ‘Modi is a snake’, ‘Modi is vile’, ‘Modi is a tea-seller’,” he said in the public meeting in Nadbai.

He said that as much as the Congress calls him names, 140 crore people get ready to bless Modi.

Nadda also talked about food inflation in India and other countries and called Congress people “illiterate”.

“These illiterate Congress people talk about inflation. Inflation rate in food items is 2.7 per cent in India, 48.75 per cent in Pakistan, 5.4 per cent in America, 8 per cent in UK, 11 per cent in Russia, and 9 per cent in Germany…. This is the story of India’s development,” he said.

Nadda said that the culture of politics has changed in the country, now there is a danger to those who were running and flourishing dynasties in the name of parties.

He said that Modi took India from dynasty politics to the politics of development.

“If you vote for RJD, you vote for Lalu’s family, if you vote for Samajwadi Party, you vote for Akhilesh’s family and his children, if you vote for Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena, you vote for Uddhav Thackeray family, if you vote for NCP then you vote for Sharad Pawar’s family to prosper, if you vote for Mamata’s party then you vote to allow Mamata and her nephew Abhishek to do corruption, if you vote for YSR Congress, then you vote for Jagan Reddy’s family, but if you vote for Modi, you vote for the country and your children,” he said.