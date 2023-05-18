logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaCong makes most of SC directive to ED not to ‘create fear’
India
0 likes
9 seen
0 Comments

Cong makes most of SC directive to ED not to ‘create fear’

judge chokes up quotes from raj kapoor song on last day in supreme court

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the Modi government over the Supreme Court telling the Enforcement Directorate not to create an “atmosphere of fear”, saying the Centre should pay heed to the court’s remarks and stop wasting resources to “harass political rivals on trumped-up charges”.

The Supreme Court had made the remark on Tuesday after the Chhattisgarh government alleged that the probe agency is “running amok” and is trying to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 2,000-crore liquor scam in the state.

“ED is Enforcement Directorate. Not Elimination Department to do away with political opponents,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“Modi government should pay heed to the Supreme Court’s remarks and stop wasting government resources to harass political rivals on trumped-up charges,” he said.

Ramesh’s attack on the government came a day after the Chhattisgarh government alleged before a bench of justices SK Kaul and A Amanullah that several state excise department officials have complained that the ED is threatening them and their family members with arrest and is “trying to implicate the CM (chief minister)”.

The officers, the state government claimed, have said they will not work in the department.

“The ED is running amok. They are threatening excise officers,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Chhattisgarh government, had told the bench.

“It is a shocking state of affairs. Now elections are coming and that is why it is happening,” he said.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, countered the allegations and said the agency is probing a scam in the state.

“Even a bonafide cause becomes suspect when you behave like this,” the bench observed, adding that, “don’t create an atmosphere of fear”.

With inputs from News18

The post Cong makes most of SC directive to ED not to ‘create fear’ first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Featured
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Job-Taking Is Only A Small Part Of Threat Posed By Generative Artificial Intelligence Nita Ambani Founded Cultural Centre Is The Great Landmark In Mumbai Akhilesh backs Mamata formula for supporting Cong The Grand Old Editor Of Hindi Journalism, Sheetla Singh Is No More Cong makes most of SC directive to ED not to ‘create fear’ Kiren Rijiju removed as law minister, Meghwal takes over Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 18 May 2023 SolarWinds Adds Transformative AI Features to IT Service Management Solutions Sonia clinched the deal to bring DK Shivakumar around Xapo Bank Expands its Stablecoin Payment Rails, Becoming The First Licensed Bank To Enable Both USDC and USDT Deposits and Withdrawals WHO Warning On Precipitous Adoption Of AI Is A Wake-Up Call Karnataka BJP chief faces axe after party’s poll loss TCL to Host Asia-Pacific Launch Event, Located for the First time in Bangkok, Thailand RSS Muslim affiliate to launch drive to woo community Parameshwara joins race, claims support of 50 MLAs Karnataka Poll Results Show That PM’s Outreach To Muslims Did Not Give Dividends