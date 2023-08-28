logo
Cong slams bid to obliterate Nehru’s role in ISRO

The Congress has hit out at those “unable to digest the contribution” of Jawaharlal Nehru that led to the setting up of ISRO and asserted that India’s first prime minister used to encourage the scientific approach.

The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over Nehru and other Congress prime ministers’ contribution to India’s space programme with the opposition party highlighting its leaders’ efforts while the ruling party asserts that major strides have been made in this sector post-2014.

In a post on X on Sunday, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “Nehru used to promote scientific approach. Those who are unable to digest his contribution to the setting up of ISRO should listen to his speech on the foundation day of TIFR (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research).”

Ramesh also shared a video from Nehru’s speech at the event. “Unlike the person who gave knowledge about the science of clouds providing a shield from radar, he (Nehru) did not just talk big but took big decisions,” Ramesh said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Chandrayaan-3’s success touched down on the moon, the Congress had said it is a collective success of every Indian and ISRO’s achievement reflects a saga of continuity and is truly fantastic.

The party has said India’s space journey began in 1962 with the formation of INCOSPAR, which was the result of the farsightedness of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, along with enthusiastic support from the country’s first prime minister, Nehru.

Later, in August 1969, Sarabhai established the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

With inputs from News18

