Congress expels 30 HP leaders for anti-party activities

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday expelled 30 office-bearers of its Chopal block committee for anti-party activities.

The expulsions came just a day before the counting of votes for the assembly polls held last month.

Acting on a resolution passed by the block committee, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh expelled the functionaries from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

The expelled members included vice president Dhiren Singh Chauhan and Santosh Dogra.

With inputs from News18

The post Congress expels 30 HP leaders for anti-party activities first appeared on IPA Newspack.



