Covid-negative certificate must for Abu Dhabi entry

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Police, have announced that entry to Abu Dhabi emirate is permitted for all those who have received a negative Covid-19 test result within the previous 48 hours. Results must be shown via the Alhosn App, or a text message from any hospital, or screening centre in the UAE that is affiliated with the National Screening Programme.

The movement of mail and all types of goods is exempted. The public must continue to adhere to all precautionary measures, including wearing masks and practising social distancing inside vehicles. The entry of non-resident workers into the emirate continues to be prohibited.

This comes as a result of the continued positive outcomes in curbing the spread of Covid-19, supported by the emirate’s early testing strategy and intensified efforts of the National Screening Programme to protect the health and safety of all members of the community.

Also published on Medium.