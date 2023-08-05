logo
Just in:
Amazon rainforest deforestation down 66% in July // L’université d’intelligence artificielle d’Abu Dhabi a créé des départements dédiés à la robotique et à l’informatique pour répondre à une demande mondiale croissante // Gehlot says Rahul is party’s PM Face // BJP slams HP govt for ‘propaganda’ against Centre // Barbie movie approved for release in UAE cinemas // Abu Dhabi University inaugurates 1st academic quantum lab in Abu Dhabi // Xbox ban exploit reports disputed by Microsoft, reaffirms safety measures // China Tower Furthered “One Core and Two Wings” Strategy // Russia strikes more Ukraine grain // มหาวิทยาลัยปัญญาประดิษฐ์จาก Abu Dhabi artificial… // Abu Dhabi Customs wins ‘Best Workplace Award’ // New Partnership In The Hospitality Sector In Gabon // Dubai Investments H1 profit jumps 59 pct on real estate growth, investment returns // After 3 week delay, the ‘Barbie’ movie set to be released in United Arab Emirates // ‘Satyamev Jayate’: Cong, Opposition hail SC verdict // Announcing profit of almost USD 232.4 million and adopting Basel III, HDBank continues moving forward with its sustainable business plan // TRIPADVISOR RECONOCE A OCEAN ADVENTURES Y COLUMBUS DURANTE LOS TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 // Creativities Unfold 2023 : Symposium of ideas and creativity // United Arab Emirates to release ‘Barbie’ movie after delay over content issues // ‘Barbie’ movie is now set to be released in the United Arab Emirates //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachCreativities Unfold 2023 : Symposium of ideas and creativity
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Creativities Unfold 2023 : Symposium of ideas and creativity

CREATIVITIES UNFOLD
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 4 August 2023 – Creativities Unfold 2023 (CU 2023), one of Thailand’s most anticipated international symposiums, is back to serve as a platform to showcase ideas and visions by contemporary thought leaders from Thailand and all over the world. This year, there are 5 Thai and International creative visionaries who will take the stage to share their new perspectives on creativity under the theme “VISIONAIRE : Reminisce -The Way Forward” as follows:

ภาพประกอบ_CREATIVITIES UNFOLD.png

Jaime Hayon : A Spanish designer who is regarded as one of the contemporary world’s creative visionaries. Topic: Design Follows Function, and Then What?

ADVERTISEMENT

PP – Pat Pataranutaporn : A technologist, researcher and student at MIT Media Lab who is fascinated by the creative synergy of human power and AI. Topic: Human + AI for the Future of Entertainment & Storytelling

Kentaro Kimura : A Japanese creative visionary in the world’s leading advertising & media industry. An avid traveler who often brings back home new ideas to be transformed into sharp and phenomenal advertising strategies. Topic: Unimagined Cultural Solutions: A Global Journey into The Next Creativity

Stephen Jenner : One of the world’s foremost mass communications expert and a revered advisor in the world film industry and a thought-leader in creative media and film industry. Topic : Mission Possible: The Rise & Rise of the Asia Pacific Screen Industry

Lyndon Neri : An Asia’s architectural marvel who has graced the world with intriguing designs through fascinating architectural designs. His thoughtful process derived from creative in-depth research to transform ideas into forms that respect either functions or contextual references. Topic – Liminality

Creativities Unfold is one of the activities in CREATIVE BUSINESS CONNEXT as an inspiring event to unfold future visions, ignite your creative spark, and expand business opportunities organized by The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA. Besides Creativities Unfold, there are other interesting activities including Creative Business Space – Creative business matching, and CE awards – The first-ever award ceremony to honor creative excellence by CEA.

CEA invites you to join us on an exciting journey of creative businesses and those interested in participating in the Creativities Unfold 2023 event can find out more on Facebook : Creativities Unfold. Tickets can be booked at 1,200 THB for Public and 900 THB for TCDC Member from today – August 24, 2023 via Zipevent or creativebusiness.cea.or.th

Hashtag: #CEA #CreativitiesUnfold2023 #CREATIVEBUSINESSCONNEXT #Creative #Symposium #CreativeIndustry #CreativeBusiness #AI #Architecture #Design #Film #Motion #Creativity #AdvetisingAgency #Media

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Creative Economy Agency

The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, was elevated from the Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) in 2018. CEA is a public organization under the direct supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister. Our key mission is to promote and develop Thailand’s creative economy by working in close cooperation with both the private and public sectors to drive our mission and policy forward. CEA also works to develop creative areas and the creative industry by providing knowledge-based resources and creating opportunities for developing creators in both local and regional areas. CEA also strengthens cooperation between different.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
A universidade de inteligência artificial de Abu Dhabi cria departamentos dedicados à robótica e às ciências informáticas para responder à crescente procura mundial // United Arab Emirates to release ‘Barbie’ movie after delay over content issues // Universiti kecerdasan buatan Abu Dhabi menubuhkan jabatan robotik dan sains komputer yang berdedikasi untuk memenuhi permintaan global yang semakin meningkat // Correcting and Replacing: AIA Singapore tackles the nation’s growing elder care needs with market’s first personal accident plan to provide coverage for multi-stage dementia // New Partnership In The Hospitality Sector In Gabon // After 3 week delay, the ‘Barbie’ movie set to be released in United Arab Emirates // Universitas kecerdasan buatan di Abu Dhabi mendirikan departemen robotika dan ilmu komputer khusus untuk memenuhi permintaan global yang melonjak // Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Will Get a Chance to Grab Starfield Early With Premium Edition Benefits // ‘Barbie’ movie is now set to be released in the United Arab Emirates // L’université d’intelligence artificielle d’Abu Dhabi a créé des départements dédiés à la robotique et à l’informatique pour répondre à une demande mondiale croissante // TRIPADVISOR RECOGNIZES OCEAN ADVENTURES AND COLUMBUS DURING THE TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 // Creativities Unfold 2023 : Symposium of ideas and creativity // Greentrike Opens the Monarch Diaper Bank at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma // Xbox ban exploit reports disputed by Microsoft, reaffirms safety measures // Gehlot says Rahul is party’s PM Face // You can now fly to Sri Lanka from Abu Dhabi with Air Arabia // Abu Dhabi Customs wins ‘Best Workplace Award’ // TRIPADVISOR RECONOCE A OCEAN ADVENTURES Y COLUMBUS DURANTE LOS TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARDS 2023 // มหาวิทยาลัยปัญญาประดิษฐ์จาก Abu Dhabi artificial… // Battlefield 2042 Studio Is “A Big Believer” in Xbox Game Pass After a Massive Boost in Player Count Last Year //