Creativities Unfold 2023 : Symposium of ideas and creativity

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 4 August 2023 –(CU 2023), one of Thailand’s most anticipated international symposiums, is back to serve as a platform to showcase ideas and visions by contemporary thought leaders from Thailand and all over the world. This year, there are 5 Thai and International creative visionaries who will take the stage to share their new perspectives on creativity under the themeas follows:

Jaime Hayon : A Spanish designer who is regarded as one of the contemporary world’s creative visionaries. Topic: Design Follows Function, and Then What?

ADVERTISEMENT

PP – Pat Pataranutaporn : A technologist, researcher and student at MIT Media Lab who is fascinated by the creative synergy of human power and AI. Topic: Human + AI for the Future of Entertainment & Storytelling

Kentaro Kimura : A Japanese creative visionary in the world’s leading advertising & media industry. An avid traveler who often brings back home new ideas to be transformed into sharp and phenomenal advertising strategies. Topic: Unimagined Cultural Solutions: A Global Journey into The Next Creativity

Stephen Jenner : One of the world’s foremost mass communications expert and a revered advisor in the world film industry and a thought-leader in creative media and film industry. Topic : Mission Possible: The Rise & Rise of the Asia Pacific Screen Industry

Lyndon Neri : An Asia’s architectural marvel who has graced the world with intriguing designs through fascinating architectural designs. His thoughtful process derived from creative in-depth research to transform ideas into forms that respect either functions or contextual references. Topic – Liminality

Creativities Unfold is one of the activities in CREATIVE BUSINESS CONNEXT as an inspiring event to unfold future visions, ignite your creative spark, and expand business opportunities organized by The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA. Besides Creativities Unfold, there are other interesting activities including Creative Business Space – Creative business matching, and CE awards – The first-ever award ceremony to honor creative excellence by CEA.

CEA invites you to join us on an exciting journey of creative businesses and those interested in participating in the Creativities Unfold 2023 event can find out more on Facebook : Creativities Unfold. Tickets can be booked at 1,200 THB for Public and 900 THB for TCDC Member from today – August 24, 2023 via Zipevent or creativebusiness.cea.or.th

Hashtag: #CEA #CreativitiesUnfold2023 #CREATIVEBUSINESSCONNEXT #Creative #Symposium #CreativeIndustry #CreativeBusiness #AI #Architecture #Design #Film #Motion #Creativity #AdvetisingAgency #Media

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Creative Economy Agency

The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, was elevated from the Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) in 2018. CEA is a public organization under the direct supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister. Our key mission is to promote and develop Thailand’s creative economy by working in close cooperation with both the private and public sectors to drive our mission and policy forward. CEA also works to develop creative areas and the creative industry by providing knowledge-based resources and creating opportunities for developing creators in both local and regional areas. CEA also strengthens cooperation between different.