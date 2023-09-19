logo
Just in:
TS4U Starts Next Bootcamp on Oct 29, 23, Check TS4U IT Coding Bootcamp // EA Sports FC 24: How to play FIFA 24 early on PS5, PC, and Xbox // Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building // India rejects Canada PM’s charge on activist’s murder // Plans for a disc-free Xbox revealed in leaked Microsoft court documents // Emirates, SriLankan sign connectivity deal // Crypto price drop causes concern // ‘Afterlove EP’ Is A Slice-of-life Adventure Coming To Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC In Q3 2024 – Screens // CloudMile and Horangi Cyber Security Partner To Promote Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses in Malaysia // AIADMK leader says no more alliance with BJP // Autism Summit Garners Over 30,000 Attendees: APM Announces Date of its Upcoming Conference // Grain ships arrive in Ukraine using new route // At Current Pace World To Take 197 To 430 Years To Close Gender Gap // Dubai leads in airport connectivity rankings // SUNeVision x HKBN = Next Level Resilience with Subsea Cable “TKO Connect” // NEXCOM Unleashes AI-Powered Edge Computing for Retail Applications with the Neu-X303mini // Monolith Ventures LLC Launches Digital Asset Marketplace // Maharashtra BJP leader warns of ‘Jat-style’ stir // KBA Korea Korugi Beauty Academy Makes Striking Entrance into Hong Kong Market with Affordable Beauty Entrepreneurship Courses // Signing of MoU between China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute, Chinese Culture Institute, Bonjour Technology Services and Teamwork Creative Events Limited //
HomePeer to PeerCrypto price drop causes concern
Peer to Peer
0 likes

Crypto price drop causes concern

Rania Gule

The price of Bitcoin had risen earlier yesterday to over $27,400, its highest level since late August. However, it quickly plummeted and is currently trading at $26,819 at the start of trading on Tuesday. The price dropped by approximately 2% in a matter of minutes, reaching $26,700. Bitcoin is still up by about 0.8% over the past 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the standout Cryptocurrencies, today are Solana’s SOL, Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which have risen by 3% to 4%. The original Chain-link token, LINK, has also surged by almost 8% today amid new partnerships with traditional financial institutions.

In my view, the sudden price drop has raised concerns among some Cryptocurrency derivatives traders, as they liquidated nearly $100 million worth of leveraged positions in the past 24 hours. Short sellers who attempted to profit from the price decline incurred losses of $60 million, while those who bet on price increases suffered losses of $40 million.

Currently, I believe that Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are strong Cryptocurrencies, attracting investors worldwide. Meanwhile, the broader Cryptocurrency market is gearing up for what analysts call the “altcoin season,” where meme coins emerge as strong contenders in the markets, poised for significant price increases. This comes after the new project Qubeta (QUBE) has taken the lead among those interested in Crypto markets, generating significant buzz with its upcoming Initial Coin Offering (ICO) expected to see astonishing gains of up to 8000%. It is a pioneer in the encrypted artificial intelligence revolution, aiming to bridge the gap between emerging AI companies and enthusiastic investors.

I believe that such a project will create price waves in the world of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. This innovative project offers the first crowdfunding platform for cryptocurrencies that facilitates fractional investments in emerging AI companies using QUBE tokens, an ERC20 deflationary token. The project aims to be the best cryptocurrency investment platform, revolutionizing how emerging AI companies raise funds and interact with their community with ease and security.

In my opinion, QUBE tokens are the best cryptocurrency to buy in the AI sector. Every investment opportunity in NFTs is recorded and divided, allowing investors to participate based on their budget while enjoying early support benefits. Here, its NFT market is on the verge of a potential 8000% rise, enabling emerging AI companies to raise funds and offer reward-based NFTs and shares. QUBE token holders will also have easy access to projects they believe in, creating a symbiotic ecosystem that benefits both sides easily and securely.

I consider it an attractive investment opportunity as this currency functions as a governance token, giving holders a say in the decision-making processes in the ecosystem. This democratic approach allows for proposals, discussions, and voting on InQubeta’s development aspects and future direction. With this feature, experts expect the value of QUBE to rise, attracting influential individuals and companies seeking the best cryptocurrency investment for a substantial profit.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

News Releases
News Releases
Featured
Gaming
Real Estate & Construction
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Just in:
‘Afterlove EP’ Is A Slice-of-life Adventure Coming To Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC In Q3 2024 – Screens // SUNeVision x HKBN = Next Level Resilience with Subsea Cable “TKO Connect” // CloudMile and Horangi Cyber Security Partner To Promote Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses in Malaysia // Aviator vs Lucky Jet: A Comparative Analysis // Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building // Omniyat acquires Business Bay property // AIADMK leader says no more alliance with BJP // At Current Pace World To Take 197 To 430 Years To Close Gender Gap // TS4U Starts Next Bootcamp on Oct 29, 23, Check TS4U IT Coding Bootcamp // KBA Korea Korugi Beauty Academy Makes Striking Entrance into Hong Kong Market with Affordable Beauty Entrepreneurship Courses // Enara Law Expands National Presence with New Office in Las Vegas // Cabinet clears Women Reservation Bill for special session // The Miss Universe From Pakistan Brings Cheers To Countrymen At Last // Emirates, SriLankan sign connectivity deal // Crypto price drop causes concern // Dubai leads in airport connectivity rankings // SokuNFT يطلق جولة تمويل السلسلة A لجمع 4 ملايين دولار لتوسيع سوق NFT // EA Sports FC 24: How to play FIFA 24 early on PS5, PC, and Xbox // Plans for a disc-free Xbox revealed in leaked Microsoft court documents // Grain ships arrive in Ukraine using new route //