logo
Just in:
Maharashtra BJP leader warns of ‘Jat-style’ stir // Building A More Efficient Construction Firm: 10 Tips For Streamlined Success // Omniyat acquires Business Bay property // AIADMK leader says no more alliance with BJP // Enara Law Expands National Presence with New Office in Las Vegas // Autism Summit Garners Over 30,000 Attendees: APM Announces Date of its Upcoming Conference // Plans for a disc-free Xbox revealed in leaked Microsoft court documents // KBA Korea Korugi Beauty Academy Makes Striking Entrance into Hong Kong Market with Affordable Beauty Entrepreneurship Courses // Cabinet clears Women Reservation Bill for special session // The Miss Universe From Pakistan Brings Cheers To Countrymen At Last // NEXCOM Unleashes AI-Powered Edge Computing for Retail Applications with the Neu-X303mini // Presenting Women Reservation Bill In Special Session Is A Milestone In Indian Democracy // Dubai leads in airport connectivity rankings // CloudMile and Horangi Cyber Security Partner To Promote Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses in Malaysia // Modi’s tribute ‘every brick’ of ‘old’ parliament building // SokuNFT يطلق جولة تمويل السلسلة A لجمع 4 ملايين دولار لتوسيع سوق NFT // SUNeVision x HKBN = Next Level Resilience with Subsea Cable “TKO Connect” // At Current Pace World To Take 197 To 430 Years To Close Gender Gap // India Is Behind Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka In Gender Pay Parity // EA Sports FC 24: How to play FIFA 24 early on PS5, PC, and Xbox //
HomeChannelsFeaturedDubai leads in airport connectivity rankings
Featured
0 likes

Dubai leads in airport connectivity rankings

saudi airport

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai Airport leads the preliminary direct connectivity ranking for 2023 in Middle East and Asia-Pacific, according to the Airport Connectivity Report, launched by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) at the launch of its Middle East office in Riyadh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report reveals that air connectivity in the Middle East stands out with +26% growth in total connectivity in 2022 vs 2019, with direct connectivity to destinations in North America, Asia-Pacific and Africa witnessing the strongest recovery post COVID 19, with Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) driving the growth. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific has seen a decline in air connectivity by -38% in the same period.

Several key factors contribute to the decline in air connectivity, including extended travel restrictions due to COVID-19, limitations on air traffic rights, constraints on airport slots, rising airfares, economic downturns, and geopolitical tensions.

This decline in air connectivity, coupled with increasing airfares, illustrates its negative impact on the recovery of air travel and the resultant inconvenience to passengers. From the passenger’s perspective, connectivity is essential for mobility, providing significant economic and social advantages. Nevertheless, preliminary rankings for 2023 suggest a positive outlook for the region.

Direct connectivity from APAC to other regions was still lagging behind as of 2022, although Low-Cost Carrier’s are driving capacity growth. Airports with annual passenger volumes of 1 to 40 MPPA led the recovery, while larger airports were impacted by China’s Zero-COVID strategy with a blanket ban on international travel. Middle-sized airports, such as King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh) with a +75% recovery and Hamad International Airport (DOH) with a +42%, stood out.

Preliminary 2023 connectivity rankings show significant improvements in seat capacity to China from selected 100 airports, rebounding by a remarkable +937% in August 2023 compared to August 2022, but still with a large margin to grow in 2024.

Also published on Medium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

News Releases
News Releases
Peer to Peer
Gaming
Real Estate & Construction
Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
Just in:
Emirates, SriLankan sign connectivity deal // TS4U Starts Next Bootcamp on Oct 29, 23, Check TS4U IT Coding Bootcamp // CloudMile and Horangi Cyber Security Partner To Promote Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses in Malaysia // AIADMK leader says no more alliance with BJP // Building A More Efficient Construction Firm: 10 Tips For Streamlined Success // Signing of MoU between China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute, Chinese Culture Institute, Bonjour Technology Services and Teamwork Creative Events Limited // Dubai leads in airport connectivity rankings // Aviator vs Lucky Jet: A Comparative Analysis // Plans for a disc-free Xbox revealed in leaked Microsoft court documents // Maharashtra BJP leader warns of ‘Jat-style’ stir // EA Sports FC 24: How to play FIFA 24 early on PS5, PC, and Xbox // SUNeVision x HKBN = Next Level Resilience with Subsea Cable “TKO Connect” // SokuNFT يطلق جولة تمويل السلسلة A لجمع 4 ملايين دولار لتوسيع سوق NFT // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 19 Sep 2023 // KBA Korea Korugi Beauty Academy Makes Striking Entrance into Hong Kong Market with Affordable Beauty Entrepreneurship Courses // Grain ships arrive in Ukraine using new route // Enara Law Expands National Presence with New Office in Las Vegas // The Miss Universe From Pakistan Brings Cheers To Countrymen At Last // India rejects Canada PM’s charge on activist’s murder // Autism Summit Garners Over 30,000 Attendees: APM Announces Date of its Upcoming Conference //