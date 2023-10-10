logo
CWC decision to back caste census ‘historic’, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the party’s working committee has taken a “historic decision” unanimously to support the idea of a nationwide caste census, asserting that it is a “powerful step” for the emancipation of the poor.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi expressed confidence that a vast majority of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will support and push for a caste census.

If any party has a different opinion, the Congress is flexible, “not fascist”, he added. Flanked by the party’s chief ministers in four states, Gandhi also said the decision of the CWC to support a caste census is a “very progressive” and “powerful” step for the emancipation of poor people.

Talking about the idea of caste census, the former Congress chief said this ‘X-ray’ is needed for a new paradigm and development in the country. Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked party workers to work in coordination, discipline and unity and put in all might to win the assembly elections in five states.

Addressing party leaders at the CWC meeting, Kharge once again raised the demand for conducting a nationwide caste census to ensure social justice and rights to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in accordance with their population, while noting that the BJP is silent on this matter. For proper share in welfare schemes, it is important to have socio-economic data on the condition of weaker sections of society and ensure social justice to them, Kharge asserted.

With inputs from News18

CWC decision to back caste census 'historic', says Rahul

