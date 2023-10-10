AAP leader’s house raided for ‘iIllegal’ Waqf appointments

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan’s residence in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar was raided on Tuesday by anti-corruption bureau and CBI in connection with a laundering case.

The Anti-Corrpution Bureau (ACB) has alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board, while Central Bureau of Investigation has accused Khan of making illegal appointments in the Waqf Board in violation of provisions and by abusing his office as the chairman.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), meanwhile, said that the illegal gratification accepted for these appointments subsequently laundered.

