Danone Launches Campaign with Shopee to Inspire Healthy Living

Consumers can look forward to exclusive gifts with purchase and attractive discounts during Danone’s Regional Brand Day on Shopee Mall.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 22 July 2022 – Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories; and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, have announced the launch of “Let Wellness Take Flight”- Danone’s Regional Brand Day campaign on Shopee Mall. The 1-day joint campaign leverages Shopee’s online marketplace to bring Danone’s full suite of nutrition products to consumers across Southeast Asia including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Happening on 27 July, Danone’s Regional Super Brand Day promotion on Shopee will feature products from all Danone brands including Aptagro, Dugro, Mamil, as well as evian and Volvic from the water category. Inspired by Danone’s vision of One Planet One Health, the campaign aims to motivate consumers to lead healthier lives and start their journey towards wellness.

Coupled with the increase in online demand for health and nutrition products, Danone aims to meet this need by partnering with Shopee to bring a greater variety of offerings to more consumers through Shopee Mall. Together with Shopee, Danone is committed to offering high-quality and safe products that benefit consumers’ health.

Deborah Chong, Global Head of eCommerce, Danone, said, “We have witnessed an incredible growth for our online business, including a 105% growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more consumers turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers’ health is crucial for us and we believe this regional campaign lets us show our care and appreciation for our consumers by providing convenient access to our products.

Vera Saw, Country Manager Malaysia & Singapore added “We are glad to partner with Shopee on the Regional Brand Day in creating an opportunity for everyone to share our passion for nutrition, health and wellness. The campaign also provides consumers access to Danone’s full Specialized Nutrition (SN) portfolio for the whole family, which includes core milk products for children. With more people going online to shop for health products, the collaboration aims to support more families to make informed nutrition choices and discover products that support their children’s health and nutrition needs,” she added.

Underpinned by an upward trend toward e-commerce and a wide range of nutritional choices, Danone has provided consumers with the right nutrition choice for everyone’s needs. In line with the company’s mission as a purpose-driven company and to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is committed to offering high-quality and safe products that have a positive impact on the health of consumers.

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships at Shopee said, “Shopee shares Danone’s belief in offering quality products that benefit consumers at great value. With this campaign, we hope to empower shoppers to lead healthier lives through better nutrition, by sharing with them helpful health tips and great deals to stock up on the brands they love.”

On the campaign day, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals on Shopee Mall, including:

Attractive Gifts with Purchase: Be eligible to choose from a selection of gifts, suitable for different users of Danone products, such as: Free Kid Umbrella with a minimum spend of RM 200 on participating Dugro products Free Multi-fun desk with a minimum spend of RM 700 on participating AptaGro or Milnutri Sure products Free Trolley Case with a minimum spend of RM 700 on participating Mamil products Free evian Ice Bucket* with a minimum spend of RM 250 on participating evian & Volvic products Free evian Facial Spray 300ml* with purchase of 2 cartons of evian 500ml x 24, evian 1L x 12, evian 1.5L x 12

Be eligible to choose from a selection of gifts, suitable for different users of Danone products, such as: Top Spender Prizes: Three highest spenders with a minimum purchase of RM300 of participating Aptagro, Milnutri Sure, Mamil and Dugro products win RM5,000 worth of travel vouchers.

*T&Cs apply. Quantities while stocks last.

About Danone (www.danone.com)

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health though food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain global B Corp™ certification. With 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €24.2 billion in sales in 2021. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Aqua, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Vigeo Eiris and Sustainalytics, as well as the Ethibel Sustainability Index, the MSCI ESG Indexes, the FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and the Access to Nutrition Index.

About Shopee Mall

Shopee Mall is the region’s leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall — 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and the best value all year round.