DBS Foundation and MakerBay Foundation Join Forces to Launch DBS InnoFuture Youth Programme

Over 90% of educators acknowledged the importance of digital literacy for careers The Programme aims to empower underserved youth with free digital training

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 January 2023 – Over 90% of educators acknowledged that digital literacy, especially in artificial intelligence (AI), is essential for students in preparing for their future careers, an online survey conducted by MakerBay Foundation reveals. Additionally, more than 80% agreed that family income affects students’ opportunity to take part in technology education. The same research also indicates institutions face challenges when launching AI training due to limited subject matter expertise.

Today marked the successful launch of DBS InnoFuture Youth Programme, kicking off an exciting 1.5 years of collaboration.

To empower underserved youth and equip them with essential skills required for today’s and future job market, DBS Foundation and MakerBay Foundation have joined forces to launch DBS InnoFuture Youth Programme which provides comprehensive upskilling training on AI and No-code for 15-24 years old underserved youth. Participants will also take part in a Capstone Project that allows them to ideate and design digital solutions for NGOs/ social enterprises while gaining valuable hands-on working experience. This helps pave their way towards more successful career prospects as well as drive digital transformation in the social sector.

The survey (Click here for detailed results) has pinpointed the challenges in introducing AI training into school curriculums, mainly due to a lack of subject matter expertise (30.6%) and that AI training is not a focus in a regular syllabus (27.8%), reflecting a need to support underserved youth with additional digital skills training. The survey also looked into the difficulties of digital transformation in the social sector as there are insufficient resources to install suitable equipment (29.4%) and lack-thereof subject matter expertise in the organisation (25.0%).

“The younger generation now have a much broader range of career options than merely working 9-to-5 in traditional industries.” Said Mr. Cyron Chan, Executive Director of MakerBay Foundation. “We would like to empower youth without prior technology experience to explore careers in tech while fostering the digital transformation of the social sector with their creativity.” After completing AI and No-code training on different themes, participants can leverage what they have learnt to build a tailor-made digital solution for partnering organisations under their mentors’ guidance.

Ms. Amy Wu, Executive Director and Head, Group Strategic Marketing and Communications of DBS Bank (HK), stated that “DBS Bank has always been committed to championing social enterprises through DBS Foundation to create business for impact, and to address critical social issues. In 2022, DBS Foundation introduced the new “Community Impact” chapter which one of the focuses is to support communities by equipping them with essential skills for a better future. In recent years, tech skills, especially the application of artificial intelligence and No-code, are in high demand for different jobs. However, technology education is not affordable to every family, which directly affects employment opportunities for underserved youth. Therefore, we hope that through the collaboration with MakerBay Foundation, the youth in need could have a chance to receive artificial intelligence training for free to enhance their competitiveness in the job market.”

Today marked the successful launch of DBS InnoFuture Youth Programme, kicking off an exciting 1.5 years of collaboration. Attendees understood more about the programme structure and participation methods, as well as gained insights from panel discussions delving into topics of “Importance of Digital Literacy on Youth Development” and “Benefits and Difficulties of Digital Transformation in NGOs”.

Ms. Polly Lui, Assistant Career Development Manager of Student Affairs Office at The Education University of Hong Kong and Mr. Oscar Venhuis, Interim CEO of Happyer Skills showcased the disparity in digital literacy between underserved youth compared to those from more affluent backgrounds, as well as the benefits of digital literacy for their career development during a panel discussion. The second session focused on how NGOs are adapting to digital transformation with special guests Mr. Jonathan Wong, Project Director of Center for Entrepreneurship at CUHK Business School and Mr. Stanley Ho Co-founder & Managing Partner of Society for Innovation & Technology in Social Work who gave their insights based on engaging case studies.

Over 10 NGOs including Baptist Oi Kwan Social Service, 1-art Charity Foundation, Po Leung Kuk and Tung Wah Group of Hospitals have embraced the opportunity to join DBS InnoFuture Youth Programme. Participants will create digital solutions such as membership systems, case management platforms and campaign websites for partnering organisations. Through bridging the needs of youth employment and digital transformation for NGOs, the programme will serve 1,840 underserved youth and 50 NGOs or social enterprises with the provision of 100 digital solutions in a one-and-half-year period.

For the latest updates about DBS InnoFuture Youth Programme, please refer to https://makerbay.net/dbs-innofuture-youth-programme/

Hashtag: #DBSFoundation #DBSInnoFutureYouthProgramme

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DBS Foundation

DBS Foundation is focused on creating impact and improving lives through championing social entrepreneurship and preparing communities for the future.

The existing “Business for Impact” chapter was established when DBS Foundation commenced operations in 2014, and focuses on championing businesses and social enterprises with a dual bottom line.

In 2022, the DBS Foundation expanded the scope and scale of its operations with the formation of the new “Community Impact” chapter. The new chapter looks to supporting communities by equipping them with essential skills for a better future, specifically financial and digital literacy skills. It also aims to tackle climate change with a focus on food waste reduction.

For more information, please visit www.dbs.com/dbsfoundation.

About MakerBay Foundation

Makerbay Foundation is a non-profit organization aimed at achieving positive social and environmental impact through maker education and innovation. We nurture youth to develop maker skills and mindset in order to tackle the needs of our society. Having one of the biggest makerspace in Hong Kong, MakerBay has delivered more than 500 social and environmental impact workshops in Hong Kong as well as globally, to empower over 10,000 youth, social workers, educators and industry professionals.

Website: https://makerbay.net/

About DBS Bank

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank’s “AA-” and “Aa1” credit ratings are among the highest in the world.

Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named “ World’s Best Bank” by Global Finance, “ World’s Best Bank” by Euromoney and “ Global Bank of the Year” by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named “ World’s Best Digital Bank” by Euromoney and the world’s “ Most Innovative in Digital Banking” by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the “ Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance for 14 consecutive years from 2009 to 2022.

DBS provides a full range of services in consumer, SME and corporate banking. As a bank born and bred in Asia, DBS understands the intricacies of doing business in the region’s most dynamic markets. DBS is committed to building lasting relationships with customers, as it banks the Asian way. Through the DBS Foundation, the bank creates impact beyond banking by supporting social enterprises: businesses with a double bottom-line of profit and social and/or environmental impact. DBS Foundation also gives back to society in various ways, including equipping communities with future-ready skills and building food resilience.

With its extensive network of operations in Asia and emphasis on engaging and empowering its staff, DBS presents exciting career opportunities. For more information, please visit www.dbs.com.