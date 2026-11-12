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December Is the Last Window for $800,000 U.S. Residency Investment

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The cost of obtaining U.S. permanent residency through investment is expected to rise from January 1, 2027, adding urgency for investors who want to file under the current $800,000 EB-5 threshold.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program allows qualifying foreign investors, along with their spouses and eligible children, to pursue U.S. permanent residency by investing in a U.S. business that meets job-creation requirements.

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From January 1, 2027, the minimum investment amount is due to be adjusted for inflation. While the final figure has not yet been officially confirmed, industry estimates suggest the new minimum could rise to around $900,000 to $950,000.

Because the applicable investment amount is determined by when an investor’s petition is filed, December 2026 is effectively the final filing window for those hoping to proceed under the current $800,000 threshold.

For many investors, EB-5 is about more than immigration. It can support long-term plans involving education, business, career opportunities and greater flexibility to live and work in the United States.

“EB-5 has remained one of the more structured and predictable immigration routes available to people considering the United States,” said Shai Zamanian, EB-5 expert and Managing Director of The American Legal Center. “Even as immigration policy changes around it, the program has continued to operate under a clear legal framework. The main issue now is timing, because the current $800,000 investment level is approaching its end.”

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Shai Zamanian is the U.S. lawyer responsible for the most EB-5 applications filed from the Middle East with nearly 15 years of experience operating from the law offices in Downtown Dubai. To explain the upcoming changes and what they could mean in practical terms, The American Legal Center will host a free EB-5 seminar on November 21 at 4:00 PM at Rove Downtown Dubai.

The session will cover how the program works, who may qualify, the expected 2027 investment increase, source-of-funds requirements and what investors should consider if they hope to file before the current threshold changes.

With the January adjustment approaching, investors already considering EB-5 may have a strong reason to begin preparing before the end of the year.

Seminar Details

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: Rove Downtown, Dubai
RSVP: +971 52 446 6095

Seats are limited, RSVP to reserve your spot.

 

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