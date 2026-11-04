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xCube Access Welcomes Entrust Capital Limited  Expanding Access to Professional Portfolio Management

Arabian Post Entrust image
Arabian Post Entrust image

Entrust Capital Limited  joins xCube Access, giving eligible investors more choice in professional portfolio management through a streamlined digital service.

Dubai, [November 4]: xCube has announced that Entrust Capital Limited (“Entrust”), a firm authorised and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (“DFSA”), will participate on xCube Access. Through the   platform, eligible investors will be able to have their portfolios managed by investment professional advisors from Entrust and access Entrust’s managed portfolios through a streamlined digital experience.

Established in 2018, Entrust is a boutique asset management and financial advisory firm based in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Entrust serves institutions, family offices and high net worth clients across the Middle East and North Africa and provides investment and portfolio management services and advisory services across public markets, private markets and alternative investments.  Entrust has reported more than US$11billion in assets under management, reflecting the scale of its investment management activities.

xCube Access provides the digital interface through which eligible investors can review participating advisors and investment managers, compare their investment approaches and appoint a professional to manage an allocated portfolio within an agreed mandate. xCube provides digital onboarding, account access and visibility over portfolio activity and performance.

Saad Chalabi, CEO of xCube, said: “We are pleased to welcome Entrust Capital Limited to xCube Access. Entrust’s investment management expertise adds another leader in the asset management space to investors on our platform. Our objective is to make it easier for eligible clients to access professional portfolio management, select an advisor and stay informed about their investments through a seamless digital experience.”

Joseph Iskander CEO of Entrust Capital said: “Making our investment management expertise available through xCube Access gives eligible investors another way to explore professional portfolio management. We welcome the opportunity to bring our investment approach to the platform and support investors seeking disciplined, professionally managed portfolios.”

Entrust joins the selection of investment management firms whose advisors are available through xCube Access. The service is designed to simplify access to professional expertise while giving investors digital visibility over their managed portfolios. Availability remains subject to eligibility, applicable terms, and applicable rules and regulations.

Also published on Medium.

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