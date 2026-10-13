eplanet-Connected Gravity Brings Personal Branding Infrastructure to Forex IBs Across MENA and the GCC

The role of the Introducing Broker is evolving across the forex industry. Personal networks and referrals remain important, but the way potential clients discover, evaluate and interact with financial professionals has changed significantly.

Today, an IB may be discovered through a social media post, video, online search or digital community before any direct conversation takes place. This makes personal branding and digital presence increasingly important parts of the IB business.

Gravity, an exclusive service connected to eplanet, has been developed around this shift. Available to active eplanet IBs, the service brings together personal websites, branding, content, social media and personalized marketing campaigns within one ecosystem.

More information:

https://gravity360.co/

Why Personal Branding Is Becoming More Important

The traditional IB model has often depended heavily on relationships and referrals. While those remain central to the business, digital channels have changed how those relationships begin.

A potential client can now search for an IB, review their social media presence and engage with their content before making direct contact.

For IBs, this creates both an opportunity and a challenge.

Industry knowledge and an established network may provide a strong foundation, but professionals also need a way to communicate that expertise consistently online. A recognizable identity, professional content and clear digital presence can make it easier for audiences to understand who they are and what they represent.

Personal branding is therefore moving beyond appearance. It is increasingly becoming part of the business infrastructure of the modern IB.

From Social Media Profile to Digital Brand

Gravity approaches personal branding as an ecosystem rather than a collection of individual marketing activities.

One important element is the personal website.

Social media can provide reach and interaction, but a personal website gives an IB a dedicated digital destination for their professional identity and content.

The principle is straightforward: an audience may live on social media, but a brand should have a home of its own.

Gravity connects that website with brand identity, content creation, social media management, digital advertising and personalized campaigns.

Instead of treating each channel independently, the objective is to create a consistent digital presence around the individual IB.

Why This Matters in MENA and the GCC

The model has particular relevance for IBs operating across MENA and the GCC, where relationship-based business and rapidly developing digital audiences increasingly exist side by side.

Financial professionals may build relationships through direct introductions, communities and personal networks while also communicating with audiences through social media and other digital channels.

A strong personal brand can connect these two environments.

It gives the IB a consistent identity that can move between offline relationships and online communication. For professionals working across different markets or communities, it can also provide a more structured foundation for expanding their reach without losing the personal connection behind their business.

This combination of relationships, digital visibility and community building is particularly relevant to the evolving IB model across the region.

Content as Part of the IB Business

Building a personal brand requires more than creating a logo or launching a website.

A brand needs to remain active.

Gravity supports content creation and social media management as part of its wider model. The aim is to help IBs communicate more consistently and turn their expertise into content that can reach existing and potential audiences.

This creates a progression from professional knowledge towards a broader digital presence:

Expertise → Identity → Content → Audience → Community → Growth

Each stage supports the next. Expertise provides the foundation, branding creates a recognizable identity, content gives that identity a voice, and continued communication can help develop an audience and community around it.

From Audience to Community

Community is particularly important in financial services because relationships often develop over time.

An audience may consume a piece of content once. A community represents repeated interaction.

For IBs, maintaining that connection can support longer-term relationships instead of focusing exclusively on continuous lead acquisition.

Gravity therefore brings together:

Social Media + Personal Website + Content + Campaigns + Community

The objective is to create an integrated environment in which different marketing activities contribute to the same professional identity.

Exclusive Access for eplanet IBs

Gravity is not available through public registration.

The service is exclusively available to active eplanet Introducing Brokers and is not sold separately.

Access begins with a live IB agreement with eplanet. The agreement is then verified against eplanet’s partner records before a dedicated Gravity workspace is created.

Once access is confirmed, the materials and infrastructure developed for the partner move into the workspace, creating a more structured environment for managing the IB’s brand and marketing activities.

Professionals who are not currently eplanet IBs must first establish an Introducing Broker agreement before becoming eligible for Gravity.

Bringing Marketing Capabilities Together

Developing a professional digital presence can require strategy, design, social media, content production, advertising and campaign management.

Gravity brings these capabilities into a single ecosystem, supported by specialists across digital marketing, social media, graphic design, motion, content creation and campaign strategy.

For IBs across MENA and the GCC, the broader proposition is therefore not simply more marketing. It is a more structured approach to turning professional expertise and relationships into a recognizable digital brand.

About Gravity

Gravity is an exclusive personal branding and marketing ecosystem connected to eplanet and available to active eplanet IBs.

The service combines personal websites, brand identity, content creation, social media management, advertising and personalized campaigns to help financial professionals build stronger digital brands and communities.

Its model is built around a simple progression: turning expertise into identity, identity into audience, and audience into community and long-term growth.

Also published on Medium.