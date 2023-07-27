logo
HomeIndiaDelhi ordinance: All eyes on non-aligned parties in Rajya Sabha
India
0 likes

Delhi ordinance: All eyes on non-aligned parties in Rajya Sabha

7jl3gn1g mallikarjun kharge with other leaders in parliament pti 650 650x400 25 July 23

The ruling NDA will have to lean on the support of Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, nominated members and Independents in the Rajya Sabha to ensure the passage of the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is no official word on when the bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, will be brought to Parliament, several parties have issued whips to their members to remain present in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The NDA is comfortably placed in the Lok Sabha. However, the two alliances — BJP-led NDA and Opposition’s INDIA bloc — are evenly poised in the Rajya Sabha though the ruling coalition has always managed to get the support of non-aligned parties to ensure passage of its legislative business in the Upper House.

Some members have written to the Rajya Sabha chairman not to allow the bill on the Delhi services issue as supplementary agenda in the legislative business on Thursday.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, but there was speculation that it could be brought to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The NDA has 101 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the 26-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) enjoys the support of 100 lawmakers. The non-aligned parties have 28 members, five members are in the nominated category and three are independents.

Of the 28 non-aligned members, seven members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are expected to vote with the opposition bloc. The BJD and YSR Congress have nine members each and the ruling alliance will be hoping for their support for the crucial bill.

The BSP, JD(S) and TDP have one member each in the Upper House and which way they will vote will be eagerly watched.

Usually, nominated members are favourably disposed towards the government.

The controversial Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

With inputs from News18

The post Delhi ordinance: All eyes on non-aligned parties in Rajya Sabha first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Modi inaugurates G20 Summit venue in New Delhi // Immuno Cure Completed US$12M First Close of Series A Financing, led by AEF GBA Fund managed by Gobi Partners GBA // Sharjah Police briefs Uzbek delegation on social support practices // Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assessment on Afghanistan // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 27 Jul 2023 // HKU Earth Science scholar Dr Joseph Michalski becomes the first non-Chinese recipient of Xplorer Prize // Cong whip to Rajya Sabha MPs for Thursday // Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at petrol stations // BJP only needs ED, I-T & CBI: Uddhav Thackeray // MP Cong promises free electricity for farmers if voted to power // Can Sympathy Wave See Congress Through In Puthuppally? // Shah writes to Kharge, Adhir for cooperation on Manipur // Centre Pleading For Fresh Extension For ED Despite SC Order, Is Ominous // Manipur Developments Show That Our PM Narendra Body Is Accountable To None // Modi Deriding ‘India’ Betraysdesign To Humiliate The Opposition // UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military academy in Mogadishu // Opposition MPs to go to parliament wearing black // Kejriwal gets more time in Modi degree case // Cong claims Modi rattled by INDIA name for alliance // MSME Sector In India Continues Its Struggle Amidst Odds //