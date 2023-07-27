logo
India
Opposition MPs to go to parliament wearing black

congress issues whip asking all its rajya sabha mps to be present in house on thursday

A day after Speaker accepted no-confidence motion notice, all MPs belonging to Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc will wear black clothes to Parliament on Thursday as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue.

All MPs belonging to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been asked to come dressed in black to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement on the Manipur issue in Parliament till now, an MP of the Opposition bloc said. A no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by LS Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

With inputs from News18

The post Opposition MPs to go to parliament wearing black first appeared on IPA Newspack.

