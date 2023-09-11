logo
Just in:
In first, US may send long-range missiles to Ukraine // Game Review: Starfield charts a new course for both Bethesda and Xbox // Prudential launches PRUShield EasySwitch to enable more seamless switch of plans for Shield policyholders // Congress Has To Take Seriously The Impact Of BJP-JD(S) Tie-Up On Lok Sabha Polls // UN calls for dramatic changes to fight climate change // How to Prepare for Attending a Horse Race: Your Ultimate Guide // Sea of Stars on Xbox Game Pass is a perfect tribute to the golden age of 16-bit JRPGs // Dubai’s evolution through the eyes of a real estate player // Domestic and Foreign Investment Banks, Including Citi, UBS, Nomura Orient, Industrial Securities, Huaxi Securities, and Kaiyuan Securities are Bullish on Fosun International’s Strong Profitability in Core Businesses and Sufficient Liquidity // Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination // DETERMINANT Debuts New Cotton Waterless Dye Technology Collection // Cong questions Mamata attending G20 dinner // The Club forms strategic partnership with MoneyHero // Tharoor hails Delhi Declaration as India’s proud moment // Uddhav predicts trouble after opening of Mandir // Converting G20 Summit Into A People’s Festival Is Highly Welcome // Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud launch inaugural WORLD CHAMP at F1 Singapore; with a full day activation at Chijmes Hall // DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum // Deve Gowda confirms Delhi meetings, hints at more talks // Anatomy Of Congress’s Byelection Win In Kerala //
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachDETERMINANT Debuts New Cotton Waterless Dye Technology Collection
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

DETERMINANT Debuts New Cotton Waterless Dye Technology Collection

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 September 2023 – DETERMINANT — a men’s shirt and apparel brand focused on functional technology, exceptional quality and modern style — proudly unveils its debut Cotton Waterless Dye collection, showcasing a ground breaking innovation that boldly reimagines the textile industry’s reliance on water.

DET Store 3.jpg

With a vision to set the foundation for a zero-waste future by taking a holistic approach to creating value for people and the planet, 360BETTER is DETERMINANT’s sustainability strategy. 360BETTER buildsbold new standards that redefine the “conscious clothing” industry, and covers five key topics of focus by 2025:

ADVERTISEMENT

– Championing water stewardship
– Reducing textile waste
– Rethinking packaging
– Extending the life of our clothing
– Empowering social mobility

Their first focus is water conservation and stewardship. With global water scarcity on the rise, DETERMINANT is taking bold actions to revolutionize the fashion industry’s textile-manufacturing practices through innovation and collaboration with ECOHUES. Till now, 65% of all water used in cotton clothing production goes towards the textile dyeing process. The new cotton waterless dyeing technology offers breakthrough features including:

  • the use of a green, recyclable organic solvent instead of water as the medium for reactive dyeing, completely displacing the huge amounts of water needed to dye and wash off excess color in traditional water-bath dyeing
  • with more than 99% of the green solvents reused and zero hazardous chemical residuals discharged, this technique is safe and environmentally friendly
  • the dye utilization rate of reactive dyeing is typically only 60-70%; whereas ECOHUES’ innovation has a dye utilization rate of 97%
  • a significant reduction of resources: water consumption (reduced by 100%) and energy consumption (reduced by 39.26%) in the fabric dyeing process.

The debut of the new Cotton Waterless Dye collection is marked with the launch of the “Lead The Wave Forward” campaign, focused on prioritizing water-conservation education. This campaign seeks to raise consumer awareness of fashion’s water footprint, and how conscious wardrobe choices can lower environmental impact. DETERMINANT’s proposition is that consumers shouldn’t need to pay a green premium to make green choices. That’s why the Waterless Dye collection offers the same quality, performance, and design, at the same price as regular products.

The “Lead The Wave Forward” campaign supports its Strategic Charity Partner, A Drop of Life, through a donation drive. Affiliated campaign partners include: Central Market, CITA, Lab Concept, Redress, Sustainable Fashion Business Consortium, Shan Shui Conservation Center, Slowood, Y.L. Yang Foundation.

Hashtag: #DETERMINANT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud launch inaugural WORLD CHAMP at F1 Singapore; with a full day activation at Chijmes Hall // In first, US may send long-range missiles to Ukraine // Deve Gowda confirms Delhi meetings, hints at more talks // Bodour Al Qasimi urges women to challenge workplace discrimination // Arup celebrates relocation of its Shanghai office, reinforcing its commitment to a greener China // Starfield is a success. What does that mean for the future of Xbox? // The Club forms strategic partnership with MoneyHero // How to Prepare for Attending a Horse Race: Your Ultimate Guide // Game Review: Starfield charts a new course for both Bethesda and Xbox // Tharoor hails Delhi Declaration as India’s proud moment // UAE President offers condolences by phone to King Mohammed VI over earthquake victims and affirms UAE solidarity with Morocco // Sea of Stars on Xbox Game Pass is a perfect tribute to the golden age of 16-bit JRPGs // Dubai’s evolution through the eyes of a real estate player // Anatomy Of Congress’s Byelection Win In Kerala // Domestic and Foreign Investment Banks, Including Citi, UBS, Nomura Orient, Industrial Securities, Huaxi Securities, and Kaiyuan Securities are Bullish on Fosun International’s Strong Profitability in Core Businesses and Sufficient Liquidity // DP World announced as Strategic Partner for 21st Arab Media Forum // World Media Seminar at IGCF 2023, an ideal platform highlighting media sector’s present and future // UN calls for dramatic changes to fight climate change // Xbox May Soon Have Trophy-Like Platinum Achievements, It’s Claimed // Prudential launches PRUShield EasySwitch to enable more seamless switch of plans for Shield policyholders //