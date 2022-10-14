DETERMINANT Opens Pop-Up Store at Hysan Place

FW22

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 October 2022 – DETERMINANT pop-up store has landed at Hysan Place, from 13 October to 1 November. Apart from the showcase of the brand’s iconic Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirts, the latest FW22 collection is also available in-store. With DETERMINANT’s high-quality and well-fitted clothing which helps boost confidence, a mini studio is set up at the pop-up store to provide professional portrait photoshoot* for free to its customers – style upgrade and photoshoot experience at one spot.

Featuring the iconic Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirts with 61 sizes, the latest FW22 collection, as well as free professional portrait photoshoot service onsite.

DETERMINANT embraces diversity. Most of the products are designed for “every body”, no matter the body shapes or backgrounds. Speaking of which, the brand has formulated 61 size combinations of dress shirt and rolled out a campaign called “THE61S” to showcase every one of the 61 sizes by bringing together 61 people from all walks of life to model the Wrinkle-Free Dress Shirts.

​The brand believes that everyone has the potential to make a difference. Therefore, finding a perfect shirt under the theme of “THE61S” as the first step, this time at Hysan Place, the brand also showcases its latest FW22 collection, allowing customers to play with layers and try different styles with the new outerwear items. Following that, a professional portrait photoshoot session will be offered to customers. Together with the brand’s well-fitted clothing, the photographer, King On, will work his magic with the lighting and the camera – to capture the best version of them. King is a professional photographer who specializes in portraits, and has worked with clients including 6-star hotels, Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and many celebrities. He will capture the glamorous headshots that customers are proud to share.

In keeping with the “THE61S” theme, an Instagrammable wall with campaign taglines is erected at the entrance, so as to echo with the concept of “Whatever your size, DETERMINANT has got you covered.” The brand dressed its store in its special color blue and curated a display wall to showcase the signature dress shirts.

Inside, visitors will find the latest FW22 drop, including smart blazer, shirt jacket, shawl collar cardigan and more. They are crafted with meticulous attention to detail and functional technologies, like Regal finishing, water-repellent and anti-pilling features. Customers can create the perfect winter look with them effortlessly.

Special Offers

Customers can enjoy the following offers* at the pop-up from 13 October to 1 November, by registering as “The DETERMINANT Club” member.

HKD 61 discount upon purchase at HKD 400 or above

HKD 161 discount & 1 free Super Soft Crew Neck T-Shirt (Original price HKD 198) upon purchase at HKD 800 or above

HKD 261 discount, 1 free Super Soft Crew Neck T-Shirt (Original price HKD 198) & 1 free professional portrait photoshoot session** upon purchase at HKD 1,200 or above

HKD 361 discount, 1 free Super Soft Crew Neck T-Shirt (Original price HKD 198), 1 free professional portrait photoshoot session** & 1 HKD 100 gift card upon purchase at HKD 1,600 or above

Complete the set, free upgrade. Customers who purchase a bundle – including a smart blazer, a dress shirt and a pair of smart pants – will be given a free upgrade from a Super Soft Crew Neck T-Shirt to any Shirt as the gift (up to HKD 458).

* Offers are subject to relevant terms and conditions. DETERMINANT (Hong Kong) Limited reserves the right to change the Terms and Conditions, suspend or terminate the offers at any time without prior notice. In case of any dispute, the decision of DETERMINANT (Hong Kong) Limited shall be final.

**On the photoshoot experience, different timeslots are available for booking. Slots are on a first-come-first-served basis, while vacancy lasts. If the timeslots of the day are fully booked, customers can make his appointment on another day instead.

DETERMINANT Hysan Place Pop-Up Store

Address: 1/F Atrium, Hysan Place, Causeway Bay

Date: 2022.10.13 – 11.01

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 11:00 – 21:00

Friday – Sunday 11:00 – 22:00

For more information, please visit: https://shop.detshirts.com/, or contact DETERMINANT’s CS Hotline at (852) 2960 6888.

More photos can be downloaded from the link below: https://bit.ly/3VbofvM

About DETERMINANT

DETERMINANT specializes in providing simple yet functional menswear and accessories. The brand turns years of research into simple essentials, so that its customers can focus on the things that matter. Their cutting-edge technologies enable them to produce shirts that are wrinkle-free, anti-odor, anti-bacterial and highly breathable – gearing you up every day in no time.