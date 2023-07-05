DHL Express helps global law firm Linklaters cut carbon emissions using sustainable aviation fuel

logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
  • Linklaters has signed up for DHL’s GoGreen Plus service to reduce carbon emissions
  • This partnership signifies both parties’ clear commitment to combat climate change within its own value chain
  • Sustainable aviation fuel cuts emissions by up to 80 percent compared to conventional jet fuel

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 July 2023 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has onboarded new customer, Linklaters, on its GoGreen Plus service to reduce carbon emissions for its time-definite international (TDI) shipments through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). A leading global law firm, Linklaters aims to reduce (‘inset’) the carbon emissions associated with their shipments across the Asia Pacific and United Arab Emirates (UAE) regions.

As a firm with a significant global footprint, Linklaters understands the importance of the changing climate and strong environmental management. In June 2021, Linklaters adopted firmwide carbon reduction targets to meet by April 2030 – approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) – including to reduce emissions, and this move further demonstrates the firm’s commitment to reducing Scope 3 emissions by 50%.

Ken Lee, CEO DHL Express Asia Pacific, says: “Sustainability is increasingly becoming an important part of the business for most of our customers. Companies are now more committed than ever to reducing their environmental impact, thus it is important that we provide them with feasible solutions to do so. SAF is our key lever to improve carbon emissions, and we are proud to be the first global express courier to enable our customers to do.”

Launched this year, GoGreen Plus enables customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions through insetting. This means that customers can effectively bring down carbon emissions that occur in their supply chain by choosing the amount of SAF they want to use for their shipments. SAF is currently the only scalable solution for the next years to come, given that it is the only option for long-range flights. SAF can also reduce lifecycle emissions of typical aviation fuel emissions by up to 70-80%.

Robert Elliot, Partner and member of Science-Based Targets Steering Group at Linklaters, says: “Linklaters is proud to partner with DHL in this innovative and market-leading initiative. As a responsible business, we have a global commitment to reduce our environmental impact and associated greenhouse gas emissions – collaborating with the right partners in our value chain makes an important contribution as we strive to meet our Science-Based Targets by 2030. We wish the DHL team the very best as they raise awareness about GoGreen Plus and hope that more organizations support this initiative to build momentum behind it and collectively help to increase the pace of positive change.”

DHL Group is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and is investing a total of EUR 7 billion in carbon emissions reduction initiatives. With approximately 90% of its carbon footprint derived from the air network, viable and sustainable air transport solutions are important for creating cleaner and greener logistics operations. This includes two of the largest ever deals with bp and Neste, who will supply DHL with more than 800 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel until 2026. This contributes to the interim target of using 30 percent SAF for all air transport by 2030. Equally, DHL Express has also partnered with Eviation, who will deliver up to 12 electric cargo planes from 2027 onwards.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

