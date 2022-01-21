DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific certified as Top Employer 2022 third time in a row

Also global Top Employer 2022 certification for DHL Global Forwarding including 40 countries spanning Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America

The certification recognizes the company’s human resources policies and practices and its commitment to a better working world

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 January 2022 – DHL Global Forwarding, the air, ocean and road freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has again been certified as Top Employer 2022 in Asia Pacific. The certification awards DHL’s extensive efforts to create a positive, safe and encouraging workplace for its employees. In addition to being certified Top Employer 2021 in Asia Pacific, DHL Global Forwarding was also named Top Employer globally and in 40 countries, including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Globally, DHL Global Forwarding has been recognized as Top Employer Global 2022, Top Employer Asia Pacific 2022, Top Employer North America 2022, Top Employer Africa 2022, Top Employer Europe 2022, and Top Employer Middle East 2022.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as a Top Employer in Asia Pacific and across other regions for the third time. People are at the center of everything we do, and we have made it our purpose to motivate and inspire our employees, in line with our mission to be their Employer of Choice. Congratulations to all colleagues who make this possible. This is a cumulation of hard work from all of us to creating a positive and safe work environment every day,” said Kelvin Leung, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.

The Top Employer Institute rates companies based on its HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six areas that represent key HR topics: Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage and Unite. With its numerous employee initiatives, DHL Global Forwarding covers all these areas in its HR activities, ensuring an encouraging, positive working environment. For example, DHL offers its employees a wide range of training opportunities with internal training in the areas of logistics, management and process improvement.

One of the more recent initiatives is called “Well-being at DHL Global Forwarding”. It is a program that contributes to the company’s employee engagement. It examines how employees’ tasks, expectations, stress levels, and work environment affect their overall health and satisfaction. DHL Global Forwarding has linked all these possible engagements under the term “Well-being” in three ways: Be social, be present, be active.

“This certification is a nod to DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific’s people-first strategy, and validation to our best-in-class efforts to attract and retain talent through lifelong learning offerings, a flexible work environment and our diverse and inclusive company culture,” says Celine Quek, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. “We achieved outstanding scores in the topics of Business Strategy, Ethics, Integrity and Values, and Leadership, and will continue to do more to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our people, our business and the environment that we operate in.”

Other measures include that employees can also acquire internationally acknowledged qualifications. As a global network business, employees can look for opportunities to move to other areas or even other countries. This rich cultural diversity is evident every year during DHL Global Diversity & Inclusion Week when thousands of employees from all areas of the company take the time to celebrate their culture and share it with colleagues.

Across the Group, numerous programs are in place to support and inspire female employees, from networking events to career program and talent pools. The Women at DHL Global Forwarding initiative won the Gold Award at the internationally renowned Stevie Awards for Women in Business. To fully live out diversity and inclusion, DHL has also supported establishing an internal company network called RainbowNet, which provides a platform for LGBTQIA+ employees to share their experiences. The network has members worldwide and supports employees and managers on all issues related to coming out at work.

