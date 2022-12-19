DHL Supply Chain to invest EUR 10 million (NTD 320 million) to expand warehousing in Northern Taiwan, fulfill logistics demand of Semiconductor and Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSHC) sectors

DHL Supply Chain plans to invest EUR 10 million in the next five years to expand facilities in Northern Taiwan

The opening of the latest facility in Taoyuan( Taoyuan Distribution Center- Jian Guo ) in December this year increases the total warehousing space in Taoyuan to 37,000 square meters

Its location offers excellent connectivity to Taoyuan international airport, Taipei port, National Highway No.1 and Science Parks in Hsinchu and Taipei, for speedy delivery

DHL Supply Chain will continue its growth in the semiconductor sector and further diversify into the LSHC sector

DHL Supply Chain’s total footprint in Taiwan will increase to about 200,000 square meters by 2027



TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, announced its facility expansion plans for the next five years in Northern Taiwan. The EUR 10 million (NTD 320 million) investment will grow DHL Supply Chain’s business presence and fulfill the logistics demand of the semiconductor and LSHC sectors.

The Taoyuan Distribution Center- Jian Guo is the newest facility to open in December 2022, increasing the total warehousing space of DHL Supply Chain to 37,000 square meters in Taoyuan.

The expansion includes the newly-inaugurated Taoyuan Distribution Center-Jian Guo, DHL Supply Chain’s second site in Taoyuan. Opening in December 2022, the 10,000-square-meter facility offers excellent connectivity to National Highway No.1(by land), Taipei port (by sea), Taoyuan International airport (by air), and Science Parks in Hsinchu and Taipei for speedy delivery. It is also a green building equipped with solar panels to reduce carbon emissions. With this new facility, the total warehousing space in Taoyuan increases to 37,000 square meters.

Edwin Wong, SVP, Service Logistics AP, Taiwan & China Rep Office, DHL Supply Chain said, “We see enormous growth potential in Taiwan despite the current economic conditions. Our expansion plans aim to fulfill the soaring demand for warehousing in Northern Taiwan, especially from the semiconductor sector. Our expanded logistics portfolio in Taiwan enables us to respond quickly to market changes and urgent demand from end customers by delivering critical parts or finished goods within 2 hours.”

In addition to strengthening the partnership with semiconductor customers, DHL Supply Chain also plans to extend and replicate its core capabilities to the LSHC sector, focusing on medical devices and pharmaceutical products. The semiconductor and LSHC sectors have stringent service requirements for properly storing and delivering high-value products. These requirements include time-critical delivery, strict facility and vehicle safety standards, full temperature and humidity control, quality management and compliance.

D.J. Shieh, Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Taiwan said, “To support the growth of our business, we aim to expand our warehousing footprint in Northern Taiwan for the next five years. The Taoyuan Distribution Center- Jian Guo will be our 15th facility in Taiwan and is also one of the three largest distribution centers in our Northern Taiwan operation. ”

“The inauguration of this new site underlines our commitment to keep investing in state-of-the-art warehouses for our customers in Taiwan. We will provide high-quality logistics services to help our semiconductor and LSHC customers optimize the flexibility and agility of their supply chain, so that they can focus on their core business and competencies.”

DHL Supply Chain Taiwan has further expansion plans to increase its total footprint in Taiwan to 200,000 square meters by 2027.

Hashtag: #DHL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.