DIC signs up strategic German partnership

Dubai Internet City has signed a strategic partnership with German Entrepreneurship GmbH to strengthen the start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dubai Internet City will support German start-ups with the data, insights, and resources needed to enter the UAE and new regional markets. German start-ups will also be invited to establish a base at Dubai Internet City and access its rich network of industry peers, corporates, potential investors, universities, and public sector specialists.

Germany is an important trading partner of the UAE, and non-oil trade exchange between both countries was valued at $9.6 billion in 2022. Germany is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner in the European Union, accounting for 17% of the UAE’s total trade with the bloc last year, while the UAE was Germany’s largest Arab trade partner in 2021.

The agreement was signed as Dubai Internet City and in5, TECOM Group’s start-up incubator that has nurtured over 850 enterprises since its inception in 2013, participate in the GITEX Global 2023 and Expand North Star 2023 events in the city this week.

